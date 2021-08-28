Top Fort Worth news stories

Should Venues Make Employees Get Vaxxed?

Just so you know. If our country was normal, there wouldn’t be any discussion about masks and mandates and vaccines and jib-jabbing in the arm. We would all dutifully wear our masks, dutifully receive our vaccines, and dutifully refrain from making out on crowded dance floors. Alas, we are a country of entitled, privileged me-first assholes who somehow believe that wearing a tiny piece of fabric on our faces or getting vaccinated like we always do is an infringement on our rights. Our rights to what? To have our mouths seen? To not be poked with a needle? It’s stunningly amazing the rhetorical pretzels that conservatives will twist themselves into to convince themselves that their worldview is the only right one and the only one worth adopting. Basically, all these people care about is forcing women to carry babies to term as a way of punishing them, the women and the babies, for daring to threaten the biblically established patriarchy. Read more