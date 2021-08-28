What's up: Leading stories in Oakland

Bay Area Prepares To Welcome Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees

OAKLAND (KPIX)- The network of religious organizations, non-profits, community service providers, volunteers, and donors in the Bay Area is ramping up in preparation for waves of several hundred Afghan refugees into the South Bay, East Bay and beyond. “Right now, we just expect the numbers to keep going up. Between now and September, we probably expect to resettle 200,” said Holly Taines White, Senior Director of Development and Community Engagement for Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay. According to White, this initial round of Afghans arriving to Alameda and Contra Costa Counties have a local connection to a friend or relative... Read more