What's up: Leading stories in Oakland

Bay Area Prepares To Welcome Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees
OAKLAND (KPIX)- The network of religious organizations, non-profits, community service providers, volunteers, and donors in the Bay Area is ramping up in preparation for waves of several hundred Afghan refugees into the South Bay, East Bay and beyond. “Right now, we just expect the numbers to keep going up. Between now and September, we probably expect to resettle 200,” said Holly Taines White, Senior Director of Development and Community Engagement for Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay. According to White, this initial round of Afghans arriving to Alameda and Contra Costa Counties have a local connection to a friend or relative... Read more
A woman allegedly tipped off cops about an Oakland robbery crew targeting sex workers and johns. It led to her arrest on murder charges
OAKLAND — Eleven days after a Martinez man was shot to death near an Oakland park, police here received an anonymous tip warning that there was a robbery crew moving around the city, targeting sex workers and johns — with the tipster giving them the nicknames of two members. A... Read more
Working Families Rally Against Recall of Gov. Newsom in Oakland
Justin Andrews reports on a rally in Oakland supporting Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fight against being recalled (8-25-2021) Read more
Accusations of Affairs Arise In Messy Divorce of Steph Curry's Parents
Sonya and Dell Curry, the NBA parent power couple who raised Steph, Seth, and Sydel Curry, announced Monday that they are divorcing after 33 years. But accusations of extramarital affairs on both sides are making this all sound less than amicable. TMZ broke the news Wednesday that the Currys are... Read more