Oakland, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Oakland

Oakland Observer
 6 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oakland.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.

San Francisco Bay Area

Bay Area Prepares To Welcome Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees

Bay Area Prepares To Welcome Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees

OAKLAND (KPIX)- The network of religious organizations, non-profits, community service providers, volunteers, and donors in the Bay Area is ramping up in preparation for waves of several hundred Afghan refugees into the South Bay, East Bay and beyond. “Right now, we just expect the numbers to keep going up. Between now and September, we probably expect to resettle 200,” said Holly Taines White, Senior Director of Development and Community Engagement for Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay. According to White, this initial round of Afghans arriving to Alameda and Contra Costa Counties have a local connection to a friend or relative... Read more

yes bring them to the bay area where there is a housing crisis, and countless homeless on the streets. house them before our veterans, makes so much sense. With all the crime and shootings in the bay area it should remind them of home.

Rediculas this president put them and us in this situation. Ca is becoming a cess pool. We have enough immigrants thanks to Newsome. He needs to be recalled.

Oakland

A woman allegedly tipped off cops about an Oakland robbery crew targeting sex workers and johns. It led to her arrest on murder charges

A woman allegedly tipped off cops about an Oakland robbery crew targeting sex workers and johns. It led to her arrest on murder charges

OAKLAND — Eleven days after a Martinez man was shot to death near an Oakland park, police here received an anonymous tip warning that there was a robbery crew moving around the city, targeting sex workers and johns — with the tipster giving them the nicknames of two members. A... Read more

Oakland

Working Families Rally Against Recall of Gov. Newsom in Oakland

Working Families Rally Against Recall of Gov. Newsom in Oakland

Justin Andrews reports on a rally in Oakland supporting Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fight against being recalled (8-25-2021) Read more

Oakland

Accusations of Affairs Arise In Messy Divorce of Steph Curry's Parents

Accusations of Affairs Arise In Messy Divorce of Steph Curry's Parents

Sonya and Dell Curry, the NBA parent power couple who raised Steph, Seth, and Sydel Curry, announced Monday that they are divorcing after 33 years. But accusations of extramarital affairs on both sides are making this all sound less than amicable. TMZ broke the news Wednesday that the Currys are... Read more

