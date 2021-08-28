Trending news headlines in Walnut Creek
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Walnut Creek area.
East Bay school district taking teachers out of classroom, assigning them to online learning again
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The Mount Diablo Unified School District is having to take some teachers out of the classroom, and assign them to online learning again. The district says it's because more parents have pulled their kids out of the classroom. Teachers and parents here were notified about some... Read more
I pulled my kid out on Friday cuz a teacher and a group of students came to campus before their tests came back and they tested positive. I refuse to play with the health of my child. Even though he stays masked up he can still catch the virus and bring it home. Are you willing to play with your kids lives just so they can be in a classroom?
WTF California: Antioch Police Chief Heads to Idaho While State Lawmakers Continue to Run Amuck
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, the talk about the big local news that Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks is leaving for Boise Idaho to take a Deputy Chief Job. We then get into how the state is moving towards screwballism with Senate Bill 9 which will create 700,000 new homes. Add in SB 10 and that number rises. Homicides in California up 31%. California also moving towards pushing for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Senate Bill 16, a police accountability bill, moves forward plus much more. Read more
I don’t blame him. Look at the environment at Circus Hall!! I would have done the same thing😤
every cop in the state should walk away and move out of state.. let the liberals try and protect themselves..
