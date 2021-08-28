Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

Trending news headlines in Walnut Creek

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 6 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Walnut Creek area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Walnut Creek area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Walnut Creek / ktvu.com

East Bay school district taking teachers out of classroom, assigning them to online learning again

East Bay school district taking teachers out of classroom, assigning them to online learning again

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The Mount Diablo Unified School District is having to take some teachers out of the classroom, and assign them to online learning again. The district says it's because more parents have pulled their kids out of the classroom. Teachers and parents here were notified about some... Read more

Comments
avatar

I pulled my kid out on Friday cuz a teacher and a group of students came to campus before their tests came back and they tested positive. I refuse to play with the health of my child. Even though he stays masked up he can still catch the virus and bring it home. Are you willing to play with your kids lives just so they can be in a classroom?

1 like 1 dislike

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
California / eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Antioch Police Chief Heads to Idaho While State Lawmakers Continue to Run Amuck

WTF California: Antioch Police Chief Heads to Idaho While State Lawmakers Continue to Run Amuck

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, the talk about the big local news that Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks is leaving for Boise Idaho to take a Deputy Chief Job. We then get into how the state is moving towards screwballism with Senate Bill 9 which will create 700,000 new homes. Add in SB 10 and that number rises. Homicides in California up 31%. California also moving towards pushing for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Senate Bill 16, a police accountability bill, moves forward plus much more. Read more

Comments
avatar

I don’t blame him. Look at the environment at Circus Hall!! I would have done the same thing😤

8 likes 1 dislike

avatar

every cop in the state should walk away and move out of state.. let the liberals try and protect themselves..

1 like

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pittsburg / youtube.com

2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L Passenger Van Pittsburg Concord Walnut Creek Vallejo Fairfield

2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L Passenger Van Pittsburg Concord Walnut Creek Vallejo Fairfield

2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L Passenger Van Stock Number: 97278A Vin:5FNRL5H65EB103296. Winter Honda is proudly serving Concord, Vallejo, Antioch, Walnut Creek, and Fairfield. Give us a call at (925) 232-0412 or visit our website at https://www.winterhonda.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Winter Honda 3850 Century Ct Pittsburg, CA 94565 Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Walnut Creek / youtube.com

1698 Parkside Drive Walnut Creek, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

1698 Parkside Drive Walnut Creek, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

1698 Parkside Drive, Walnut Creek, CA Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/1698+Parkside+Drive,+Walnut+Creek,+CA ColdwellBankerHomes.com Tom Stack - Coldwell Banker | 925.878.9964 This spacious, updated and private townhouse is ideal for Bay Area commuters and provides access to BART and downtown Walnut Creek. Shaded by towering redwoods and featuring recently installed stainless steel oven, microwave and fridge, newer can lighting, plank flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, m Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
733
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Walnut Creek area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Saturday, September 4: Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 5: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 6: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

House-hunt Walnut Creek: What’s on the market

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area went to Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.85, at 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, the survey found:
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Top homes for sale in Walnut Creek

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEW PRICE! Cape Cod Charmer on raised foundation with popular dormer windows which adds to the special character of this home. Bright and cheery
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events coming up

1. Reiki Level 2 Class; 2. Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!; 3. Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Walnut Creek Saturday

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $0.86 per gallon. World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3255 Stanley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy