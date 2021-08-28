What's up: Leading stories in Bronx
Dangers of the DM: New Jersey woman left stranded after Bronx man steals dog, belongings on disaster first date
Talk about a bad first date! A New Jersey woman says she went on date with a Bronx man she met on Instagram, where he stole her dog and left her stranded at the end of the night. Read more
Red flags galore!!!... meeting at a gas station?... getting in HIS CAR on the very first date?...face tattoos...Girl stop 🥺
19 likes 2 replies
I’m trying to wrap my head around the fact that she brought her dogs on a date.
18 likes
NYPD: Man Pulls Gun On Woman In Dispute Over Parking Spot In The Bronx
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an apparent case of “parking rage” in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD) Police say a 28-year-old woman was trying to park her vehicle just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Decatur Avenue near 197th Street when another man also tried to park his car. Police say the man threatened the woman with a gun, but then drove off. They say he was driving a white BMW sedan with tinted windows and New York state plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. Read more
SMMFH... if we have a disagreement about a parking spot, I'm not parking there PERIOD! because they may come back and destroy my car.
21 likes 4 replies
what a dumbass. he's going to jail over a parking spot he didn't even get! lol. enjoy your vacation buddy. hope you release some stress while away. lol!
7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Mitch Rose retires as Woodlawn’s president and CEO
Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy announced Thursday that Mitch Rose will retire as president and chief executive officer effective Sept. 10. Rose, who joined Woodlawn in... Read more
Bronx toddler attacked: Girl shoved to ground, police searching for woman
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (WABC) — A toddler hit her head when she was shoved to the ground in what appears to have been a random attack Tuesday in the Bronx. Sahara Bernard and her young daughter, Scarlett, had gone into a deli near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in the Fordham Manor section around 8:45 a.m. Read more