Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

What's up: Leading stories in Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 6 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Here are today’s top stories from the Bronx area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bronx area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New Jersey / news12.com

Dangers of the DM: New Jersey woman left stranded after Bronx man steals dog, belongings on disaster first date

Dangers of the DM: New Jersey woman left stranded after Bronx man steals dog, belongings on disaster first date

Talk about a bad first date! A New Jersey woman says she went on date with a Bronx man she met on Instagram, where he stole her dog and left her stranded at the end of the night. Read more

Comments
avatar

Red flags galore!!!... meeting at a gas station?... getting in HIS CAR on the very first date?...face tattoos...Girl stop 🥺

19 likes 2 replies

avatar

I’m trying to wrap my head around the fact that she brought her dogs on a date.

18 likes

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bronx / cbslocal.com

NYPD: Man Pulls Gun On Woman In Dispute Over Parking Spot In The Bronx

NYPD: Man Pulls Gun On Woman In Dispute Over Parking Spot In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an apparent case of “parking rage” in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD) Police say a 28-year-old woman was trying to park her vehicle just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Decatur Avenue near 197th Street when another man also tried to park his car. Police say the man threatened the woman with a gun, but then drove off. They say he was driving a white BMW sedan with tinted windows and New York state plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. Read more

Comments
avatar

SMMFH... if we have a disagreement about a parking spot, I'm not parking there PERIOD! because they may come back and destroy my car.

21 likes 4 replies

avatar

what a dumbass. he's going to jail over a parking spot he didn't even get! lol. enjoy your vacation buddy. hope you release some stress while away. lol!

7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
New York / bxtimes.com

Mitch Rose retires as Woodlawn’s president and CEO

Mitch Rose retires as Woodlawn’s president and CEO

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy announced Thursday that Mitch Rose will retire as president and chief executive officer effective Sept. 10. Rose, who joined Woodlawn in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bronx / helloniceworld.com

Bronx toddler attacked: Girl shoved to ground, police searching for woman

Bronx toddler attacked: Girl shoved to ground, police searching for woman

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (WABC) — A toddler hit her head when she was shoved to the ground in what appears to have been a random attack Tuesday in the Bronx. Sahara Bernard and her young daughter, Scarlett, had gone into a deli near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in the Fordham Manor section around 8:45 a.m. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
890
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Events on the Bronx calendar

1. Revival 5: Bronx Dances; 2. Brotherhood fitness bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm; 3. re-START group exhibition opening; 4. Home of Hip Hop Bronx Festival; 5. Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Live events coming up in Bronx

1. Janiah'z Beauty & Essentials 1st Pop Up Shop; 2. Divine, A Solo Show; 3. 9/11 Day of Service Canvassing for Food Access in the South Bronx; 4. Copy of Digital Day; 5. Brotherhood fitness bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THE LOCATION YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! STEP FOOT INTO THIS IMPECCABLE CENTER HALL COLONIAL FEATURING LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SUN DRENCHED FAMILY
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel: Bronx's cheapest, according to survey

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Bronx area on Tuesday, found that BJ's at 5 Secor Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 104-16 171 street in Jamaica queens. This Beautiful home upon entry, exudes warmth and it features a large Family room / Living
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bronx, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. AAE / Account Executive; 3. Fast Casual Shift Manager; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Foster Coordinator; 6. Greeter; 7. S&D Driver; 8. Walker - DYX2/DNK5/DNY1 New York, NY (Starting
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Top homes for sale in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commuters' dream location just a 5 minute walk from the PATH in Downtown Hoboken. This home has it all, expand across 1365sf, two

Comments / 0

Community Policy