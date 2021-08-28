What's up: Leading stories in Bronx

NYPD: Man Pulls Gun On Woman In Dispute Over Parking Spot In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an apparent case of "parking rage" in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD) Police say a 28-year-old woman was trying to park her vehicle just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Decatur Avenue near 197th Street when another man also tried to park his car. Police say the man threatened the woman with a gun, but then drove off. They say he was driving a white BMW sedan with tinted windows and New York state plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.