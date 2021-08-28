Trending news headlines in Brooklyn

Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Beat
 6 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) The news in Brooklyn never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.

Police: Man Exposes Himself To 13-Year-Old Girl On Brooklyn MTA Bus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Brooklyn. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on August 18 on board a B15 bus on Buffalo Avenue near St. Mark’s Avenue in Crown Heights. Police said the suspect exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of the teen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. Read more

unbelievable how democraps don't hold anyone accountable for their actions he will be praised as a hero

when you catch him cut it off since he does not know what to do with it

Man spits on, shoves woman onto NYC train tracks

A plucky 28-year-old woman opted to fend off an unhinged attacker with a broom and “wet floor” sign at a Brooklyn subway station — before video caught him shoving her onto the tracks, she told The Post Thursday. The harrowing encounter unfolded Wednesday on the northbound 3 and 4 platform... Read more

Try to stand with your back to the wall. Also be ever vigilant. Move a little since it's more difficult to hit a moving target. PUT AWAY THE PHONE!!!!!!! Pay Attention!!!BE ALERT!!!!!The Police can't be everywhere!!!!!!!

Happy to know that she survived this attack and happy to know that the perpetrator is under arrest.

For Brooklyn Artist Kemar Wynter, Caribbean Food Is a Way Home

During his junior year as an art student at SUNY Purchase, Kemar Wynter was supposed to pick an area of focus. At first, he couldn’t think of anything. Then, it clicked: He’d focus on “home.” As one of four Black students in a cohort of 22, several hours from his home in Flatlands, Brooklyn, he yearned for that welcoming feeling of being in the kitchen, surrounded by family, with the smell of comfort foods and traditional Jamaican dishes filling the room. Read more

8.25.21 LLN on NY1 Fatal Ped Struck Video by Adam

Watch Season 1 of Midnight Tour https://bit.ly/3sjGi4D Join YT Membership for Full Videos https://bit.ly/2UXbs2A Help support this channel, Paypal https://bit.ly/3eG04k6 Adams Wishlist https://amzn.to/2TnmhNz Merch https://bit.ly/3hdVlaF StringersLive.com Subscribe to Gabriel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOofduWQySexAknQQjKmweQ Subscribe to Mike https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk4mEdDxn-ElLC5VTScrX1g To license video contact desk.nyc@loudlabs.com Instagram.com/loudlabsnyc Youtube.com/loudlabsnewsnyc Facebook.com/loudlabsnewsnyc Twitter.com/loudlabsnyc Loudlabs.com Read more

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Brooklyn events coming up

1. Spicy Medley Comedy Variety Show; 2. Sustainable Social/Green Drinks Brooklyn; 3. RWTE Model Training Classes NYFW; 4. Tour a Floating Laboratory & Learn Low-tech Sustainable Solutions; 5. Comedy @ DeKalb Stage Presents: BELLY LAUGH;
Save $1.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) According to Brooklyn gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon on gas. Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.27.
House-hunt Brooklyn: What’s on the market

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Check out these Brooklyn homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come home to this large three-bedroom located in the sought after neighborhood of Midwood; a pre-war elevator co-op building built in 1938! The apartment
Brooklyn events calendar

1. 1st Annual Water Color Water Fight; 2. DAVIDOFF CIGAR X SPIRITS SUMMER NIGHT SERIES 2021; 3. Penthouse Comedy At Eastville Comedy Club; 4. DTBK Presents: Zumba with Dodge YMCA; 5. UTOPIAN HOTLINE.;
Your Brooklyn lifestyle news

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn gas at $2.8 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brooklyn area offering savings of $1.47 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Junior's Station at 584 Gates Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Thursday has sun for Brooklyn — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.20 per gallon

(BROOKLYN, NY) You could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Brooklyn area went to PURE ENERGY at 1127 Flushing Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.19, at BP at 28 Caton Avenue, the survey found:
Here’s the cheapest gas in Brooklyn Saturday

(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.80 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 451 Lorimer Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.

