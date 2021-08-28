Trending news headlines in Brooklyn
Police: Man Exposes Himself To 13-Year-Old Girl On Brooklyn MTA Bus
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Brooklyn. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on August 18 on board a B15 bus on Buffalo Avenue near St. Mark’s Avenue in Crown Heights. Police said the suspect exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of the teen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. Read more
Man spits on, shoves woman onto NYC train tracks
A plucky 28-year-old woman opted to fend off an unhinged attacker with a broom and “wet floor” sign at a Brooklyn subway station — before video caught him shoving her onto the tracks, she told The Post Thursday. The harrowing encounter unfolded Wednesday on the northbound 3 and 4 platform... Read more
For Brooklyn Artist Kemar Wynter, Caribbean Food Is a Way Home
During his junior year as an art student at SUNY Purchase, Kemar Wynter was supposed to pick an area of focus. At first, he couldn’t think of anything. Then, it clicked: He’d focus on “home.” As one of four Black students in a cohort of 22, several hours from his home in Flatlands, Brooklyn, he yearned for that welcoming feeling of being in the kitchen, surrounded by family, with the smell of comfort foods and traditional Jamaican dishes filling the room. Read more
