Trending local news in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

Philly Report
Philly Report
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia / cbslocal.com

Around 26 Afghan Refugees Settled In Philadelphia Metro Area So Far

Around 26 Afghan Refugees Settled In Philadelphia Metro Area So Far

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are currently 26 Afghan refugees settled in the Philadelphia metro area, with more on the way, according to HIAS Philadelphia. The organization confirmed the number to CBS3, saying they do not know the total number expected to arrive in the city. HIAS said Thursday night a flight with refugees is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport sometime Friday. All refugees will be processed at military bases before being settled within the city. Refugees are also arriving in other parts of the tri-state area. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst received their first group of at-risk Afghans on Wednesday. A spokesperson told CBS3 more have arrived since then, but a number was not given. More arrivals are expected at the Burlington County base in the coming days. Eyewitness News has also reached out to the Nationalities Service Center for their refugee numbers.

avatar

Explain the difference between those from at the border and these Afghan refugees? Are they both seeking the same thing, right? A better life! I'll wait for try ignorance to began texting!

9 likes 1 dislike 10 replies

avatar

know how many of these people have been tested and quarantined like an American citizen would be required to have done to them coming from a foreign country. a better question is how many of them are carrying whatever the new miraculous strain of covid-19, D, X what ever they want to call it next week. China flu is what it is and how many have already spread it to an entire airplane full of people to release on us peasants that they want to force to be vaccinated and wear masks

11 likes 7 replies

Philadelphia / inquirer.com

Ex-MOVE members say they were raised in a 'cult' where abuse and homophobia ran rampant

Ex-MOVE members say they were raised in a ‘cult’ where abuse and homophobia ran rampant

The September anniversary of the execution-style shooting of former MOVE supporter John Gilbride often passes in silence, but a podcast digging into the nearly 19-year-old mystery has unearthed new allegations that are roiling the West Philadelphia Black liberation group. More than a half-dozen ex-MOVE members have gone on the record...

avatar

I don't live very far from where the Osage fires raged! move was not an ideal organization and wreak havoc on the community before the police action took place! unfortunately, move has been presented as an organization better than what it was!

14 likes

avatar

Of course the Gilbride murder is lesser known because he was white and was murdered by a racist black militant group but the racist MSM was protecting the racist blacks and portraying them as always only forever victims back then as well.

10 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Philadelphia / ohionewstime.com

Helping addicted people-Lima News

Helping addicted people-Lima News

Philadelphia — A couple in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, set up an opioid crisis behavior network months after heroin and Larry Arata's son Brendan died of heroin overdose in 2017. "Being very busy with this issue was a way to deal with my sadness," Larry said. "It helped me survive those...

Philadelphia / northeasttimes.com

Around Town

Around Town

All Saints' Torresdale will host outdoor movie nights on the fourth Fridays of the month during the summer. Show time is 8 p.m. on the church field, 9601 Frankford Ave. A family-friendly Pixar movie will be shown on Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Food...

Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Top homes for sale in Philadelphia

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity to own  a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath in South Philadelphia.  Hardwood floors in great condition.  Good for the savvy investor.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Diesel survey: Philadelphia's cheapest station

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.87 if you're buying diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Philadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Eastcoast at 2474 Baird Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Shell at 1135 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Job alert: These jobs are open in Philadelphia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Philadelphia: 1. Senior Account Executive; 2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression; 3. Customer Service Representative (pharmaceuticals); 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Specialty Coffee Assistant Manager; 6. Licensed Healthcare
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.87 if you're buying diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to Eastcoast at 2474 Baird Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.12 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Sunoco at 3750 W Girard Ave, the survey found:
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Philadelphia sports digest: Top stories today

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Philadelphia sports. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Save $0.58 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas. BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

