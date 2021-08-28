Trending local news in Philadelphia

Around 26 Afghan Refugees Settled In Philadelphia Metro Area So Far

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are currently 26 Afghan refugees settled in the Philadelphia metro area, with more on the way, according to HIAS Philadelphia. The organization confirmed the number to CBS3, saying they do not know the total number expected to arrive in the city. HIAS said Thursday night a flight with refugees is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport sometime Friday. All refugees will be processed at military bases before being settled within the city. Refugees are also arriving in other parts of the tri-state area. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst received their first group of at-risk Afghans on Wednesday. A spokesperson told CBS3 more have arrived since then, but a number was not given. More arrivals are expected at the Burlington County base in the coming days. Eyewitness News has also reached out to the Nationalities Service Center for their refugee numbers.