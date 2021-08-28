Trending local news in Philadelphia
Around 26 Afghan Refugees Settled In Philadelphia Metro Area So Far
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are currently 26 Afghan refugees settled in the Philadelphia metro area, with more on the way, according to HIAS Philadelphia. The organization confirmed the number to CBS3, saying they do not know the total number expected to arrive in the city. HIAS said Thursday night a flight with refugees is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport sometime Friday. All refugees will be processed at military bases before being settled within the city. Refugees are also arriving in other parts of the tri-state area. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst received their first group of at-risk Afghans on Wednesday. A spokesperson told CBS3 more have arrived since then, but a number was not given. More arrivals are expected at the Burlington County base in the coming days. Eyewitness News has also reached out to the Nationalities Service Center for their refugee numbers. Read more
Explain the difference between those from at the border and these Afghan refugees? Are they both seeking the same thing, right? A better life! I'll wait for try ignorance to began texting!
know how many of these people have been tested and quarantined like an American citizen would be required to have done to them coming from a foreign country. a better question is how many of them are carrying whatever the new miraculous strain of covid-19, D, X what ever they want to call it next week. China flu is what it is and how many have already spread it to an entire airplane full of people to release on us peasants that they want to force to be vaccinated and wear masks
Ex-MOVE members say they were raised in a ‘cult’ where abuse and homophobia ran rampant
The September anniversary of the execution-style shooting of former MOVE supporter John Gilbride often passes in silence, but a podcast digging into the nearly 19-year-old mystery has unearthed new allegations that are roiling the West Philadelphia Black liberation group. More than a half-dozen ex-MOVE members have gone on the record... Read more
I don't live very far from where the Osage fires raged! move was not an ideal organization and wreak havoc on the community before the police action took place! unfortunately, move has been presented as an organization better than what it was!
Of course the Gilbride murder is lesser known because he was white and was murdered by a racist black militant group but the racist MSM was protecting the racist blacks and portraying them as always only forever victims back then as well.
Helping addicted people-Lima News
Philadelphia — A couple in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, set up an opioid crisis behavior network months after heroin and Larry Arata’s son Brendan died of heroin overdose in 2017. “Being very busy with this issue was a way to deal with my sadness,” Larry said. “It helped me survive those... Read more
Around Town
All Saints’ Torresdale will host outdoor movie nights on the fourth Fridays of the month during the summer. Show time is 8 p.m. on the church field, 9601 Frankford Ave. A family-friendly Pixar movie will be shown on Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Food... Read more