News wrap: Headlines in Phoenix
(PHOENIX, AZ) What’s going on in Phoenix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Supreme Court shoots down Biden's moratorium on tenant evictions in 6-3 vote
Conservative justices argued that "if a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it." Read more
It’s about time. Yes some people needed help, but to many took advantage of the situation and failed to pay their rent and the landlords were stuck with still paying a mortgage
18 likes 1 dislike
How are 3 obviously activist judges on the Supreme Court? This should have been 9-0 without question.
6 likes 1 reply
Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume
PHOENIX (AP) — Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions and others predict will be just a growing trickle after a U.S. Supreme Court action allowing lockouts to resume. The high court’s conservative majority late Thursday blocked the... Read more
renters have been getting a lot of free money food stamps money for children. what have they been doing with it? Many haven't been working and we are suppose to feel sorry for them? landlord's still ha to pay their mortgage and some are now behind and in danger of loosing their houses.PAY UP GO TO WORK GET A JOB
23 likes
The basic principal is that the government can not seize control of someone's (landlord) property without compensating then. Currently landlords have lost the rental income from property due to government decree and no compensation is being provided.
13 likes 1 reply
Phoenix & Scottsdale Fire Dept. 2nd Alarm Fire - North Phoenix
At approximately 9 am on Sunday, August 22nd Phoenix Fire Station 37 and other surrounding units were dispatched to a report of a House Fire in 37's area near the intersection of Arabella Dr. x Tatum Blvd. First arriving units found 6-8 fully involved townhouses under construction that were fully involved. The balance of a 1st Alarm Fire was requested and soon after a 2nd Alarm. Units from the inital dispatch and 1st Alarm balance were able to get the fire under control in under 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation however, there is suspicion of arson. North Phoenix, AZ Filmed on: 08/22/2021 Read more
2013 Honda CR-V Phoenix, Mesa, AZ MC140656A
Twilight Blue Metallic Used 2013 Honda CR-V available in Phoenix, Arizona at East Valley Nissan. Servicing the Mesa, AZ area. http://www.eastvalleynissan.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=MC140656A 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L - Stock#: MC140656A - VIN#: 2HKRM3H70DH523039 http://www.eastvalleynissan.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (480) 568-2784 East Valley Nissan 6354 E Test Dr Mesa AZ 85206 CR-V EX-L. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L EX-LFWD 5-Speed Automatic* Internet pricing is good for retail transactions only. All prices plus tax, title, license and doc fee. Any and all transactions must in Maricopa County in Arizona. Second key, floor mats and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. * Here detailed price does not include any taxes, fees or other charges. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer, specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Consult your dealer for actual price and complete details. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. * Images, prices, and options shown, including vehicle color, trim, options, pricing and other specifications are subject to availability, current pricing and credit worthiness. * In transit means that vehicles have been built but have not yet arrived at your dealer. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to your dealership. See your dealer for actual price, payments, and complete details. Odometer is 55918 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,Premium Sound System,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Requires Subscription,Power Driver Seat,Leather Seats,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Rear Bench Seat,Floor Mats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Leather Steering Wheel,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Keyless Entry,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Rear Defrost,Power Outlet,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Front Reading Lamps,Cargo Shade,ABS,Brake Assist,Traction Control,Stability Control,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Tire Pressure Monitor Read more