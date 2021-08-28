News wrap: Headlines in Phoenix

2013 Honda CR-V Phoenix, Mesa, AZ MC140656A

Twilight Blue Metallic Used 2013 Honda CR-V available in Phoenix, Arizona at East Valley Nissan. Servicing the Mesa, AZ area. http://www.eastvalleynissan.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=MC140656A 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L - Stock#: MC140656A - VIN#: 2HKRM3H70DH523039 http://www.eastvalleynissan.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (480) 568-2784 East Valley Nissan 6354 E Test Dr Mesa AZ 85206 CR-V EX-L. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L EX-LFWD 5-Speed Automatic* Internet pricing is good for retail transactions only. All prices plus tax, title, license and doc fee. Any and all transactions must in Maricopa County in Arizona. Second key, floor mats and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. * Here detailed price does not include any taxes, fees or other charges. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer, specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Consult your dealer for actual price and complete details. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. * Images, prices, and options shown, including vehicle color, trim, options, pricing and other specifications are subject to availability, current pricing and credit worthiness. * In transit means that vehicles have been built but have not yet arrived at your dealer. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to your dealership. See your dealer for actual price, payments, and complete details. Odometer is 55918 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,Premium Sound System,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Requires Subscription,Power Driver Seat,Leather Seats,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Rear Bench Seat,Floor Mats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Leather Steering Wheel,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Keyless Entry,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Rear Defrost,Power Outlet,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Front Reading Lamps,Cargo Shade,ABS,Brake Assist,Traction Control,Stability Control,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Tire Pressure Monitor Read more