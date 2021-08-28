Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

News wrap: Headlines in Phoenix

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 6 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) What’s going on in Phoenix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Phoenix / insider.com

Supreme Court shoots down Biden's moratorium on tenant evictions in 6-3 vote

Supreme Court shoots down Biden's moratorium on tenant evictions in 6-3 vote

Conservative justices argued that "if a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it." Read more

Comments
avatar

It’s about time. Yes some people needed help, but to many took advantage of the situation and failed to pay their rent and the landlords were stuck with still paying a mortgage

18 likes 1 dislike

avatar

How are 3 obviously activist judges on the Supreme Court? This should have been 9-0 without question.

6 likes 1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Phoenix / apnews.com

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

PHOENIX (AP) — Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions and others predict will be just a growing trickle after a U.S. Supreme Court action allowing lockouts to resume. The high court’s conservative majority late Thursday blocked the... Read more

Comments
avatar

renters have been getting a lot of free money food stamps money for children. what have they been doing with it? Many haven't been working and we are suppose to feel sorry for them? landlord's still ha to pay their mortgage and some are now behind and in danger of loosing their houses.PAY UP GO TO WORK GET A JOB

23 likes

avatar

The basic principal is that the government can not seize control of someone's (landlord) property without compensating then. Currently landlords have lost the rental income from property due to government decree and no compensation is being provided.

13 likes 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Phoenix / youtube.com

Phoenix & Scottsdale Fire Dept. 2nd Alarm Fire - North Phoenix

Phoenix & Scottsdale Fire Dept. 2nd Alarm Fire - North Phoenix

At approximately 9 am on Sunday, August 22nd Phoenix Fire Station 37 and other surrounding units were dispatched to a report of a House Fire in 37's area near the intersection of Arabella Dr. x Tatum Blvd. First arriving units found 6-8 fully involved townhouses under construction that were fully involved. The balance of a 1st Alarm Fire was requested and soon after a 2nd Alarm. Units from the inital dispatch and 1st Alarm balance were able to get the fire under control in under 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation however, there is suspicion of arson. North Phoenix, AZ Filmed on: 08/22/2021 Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mesa / youtube.com

2013 Honda CR-V Phoenix, Mesa, AZ MC140656A

2013 Honda CR-V Phoenix, Mesa, AZ MC140656A

Twilight Blue Metallic Used 2013 Honda CR-V available in Phoenix, Arizona at East Valley Nissan. Servicing the Mesa, AZ area. http://www.eastvalleynissan.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=MC140656A 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L - Stock#: MC140656A - VIN#: 2HKRM3H70DH523039 http://www.eastvalleynissan.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (480) 568-2784 East Valley Nissan 6354 E Test Dr Mesa AZ 85206 CR-V EX-L. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L EX-LFWD 5-Speed Automatic* Internet pricing is good for retail transactions only. All prices plus tax, title, license and doc fee. Any and all transactions must in Maricopa County in Arizona. Second key, floor mats and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. * Here detailed price does not include any taxes, fees or other charges. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer, specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Consult your dealer for actual price and complete details. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. * Images, prices, and options shown, including vehicle color, trim, options, pricing and other specifications are subject to availability, current pricing and credit worthiness. * In transit means that vehicles have been built but have not yet arrived at your dealer. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to your dealership. See your dealer for actual price, payments, and complete details. Odometer is 55918 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,Premium Sound System,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Requires Subscription,Power Driver Seat,Leather Seats,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Rear Bench Seat,Floor Mats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Leather Steering Wheel,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Keyless Entry,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Rear Defrost,Power Outlet,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Front Reading Lamps,Cargo Shade,ABS,Brake Assist,Traction Control,Stability Control,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Tire Pressure Monitor Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix events coming soon

1. Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — AZ; 2. Colony House VIP Experience // Phoenix, AZ Nov 08; 3. Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021; 4. Saturday Night Fights; 5. TV GIRL;
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Weather Forecast For Phoenix

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Phoenix: Saturday, September 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 5: Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday,
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Top homes for sale in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amazing renovation or new build opportunity on a 2.1 acre flat lot with mountain views of Camelback, Phoenix mountain preserve, and the McDowells. A
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Your Phoenix lifestyle news

(PHOENIX, AZ) Life in Phoenix has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these homes for sale in Phoenix now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nostalgic beauty with prime location was greatly remodeled! Fall in love with this 3 bed, 2 bath home nestled in an oversized lot. Come
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Phoenix area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Phoenix area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD; 2. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows); 3. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote); 4. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available); 5. Remote
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Phoenix

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Phoenix: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/17/2021, Average $61,928/Year; 2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression; 3. Wireless Sales Manager; 4. Class A Auto Parts Delivery

Comments / 0

Community Policy