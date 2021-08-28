Cancel
Dallas, TX

Top Dallas news stories

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 6 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) What’s going on in Dallas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Dallas / nbcdfw.com

Radio and TV host, cigar company CEO, and former Miss Black Texas Nicole Barrett has died at the age of 46. According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Barrett died on Aug. 10 after suffering an aneurysm. Barrett reported for Elite News in Dallas and hosted “The Nicole... Read more

Miss Black Texas? I wonder if "theyd" throw a hissy fit over a Miss White Texas? Asking for a friend. 🤔

This lady did so much in her short time on this Earth. May her family find comfort in the memories of their angel.

Texas / dallasnews.com

For the past month or so, store manager Noah Krzykowski has watched new customers trickle into the Irving Feed Store, all looking for the same thing — ivermectin. Some admit they plan to take it themselves, but others tell Krzykowski it’s for their animals. Either way, he tells customers that he strongly discourages them from taking the medicine. Read more

My Doctor gave me this medication twice . I sure did not know it could be given to cattle hmmm....

I took the Vaccine for humans along with many others and guess what....it works great 🤔🤔🙄😳

The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

