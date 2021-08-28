Trending local news in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Atlanta area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 548 Northside Dr Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 135 University Ave Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65.