Trending local news in Atlanta
(ATLANTA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atlanta.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Atlanta area, click here.
Census: No more Black majority in Atlanta
An AJC analysis shows a 47% Black population in 2020. Read more
did you ever stop to think why are they constantly using race. United we stand, devided we fall. That goes for all humans. please repent and God bless
42 likes 16 replies
🤔 I wonder did they consider that many black people didn't do the censuses. Cause I know a few who didn't even touch that paper work. real talk
29 likes 1 dislike 7 replies
Bojangles to close all company-owned stores for 2 days to give employees ‘well-deserved break’
ATLANTA — Fried chicken restaurant chain Bojangles announced that it would be closing all of its company-owned stores on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13, “to give around 8,000 crew members and managers a well-deserved break.”. The closure impacts six stores across Georgia, most of which are in metro... Read more
they close Sunday night and reopen Tuesday morning. On my calendar, that's only one day off.
6 likes 3 replies
If it’s paid time off for every single employee that’s great but if it’s just closing the stores what’s the point because they should be getting days off anyways. You got general managers during this time walking around like they stressed cus they short handed yet they get 3-4 paid vacations a year while shift managers and employees are really the ones keeping the stores running with good health scores. Gm’s get sick they get paid anyways they only make those days up or take away from they vacation days others get sick they loose pay check. So with this covid they don’t have to stress as much as others cus they still will get a pay check
7 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
On Location Casting ATLANTA – FEATURED Background Casting Notice SHOWTIME TV SERIES –1934 scenes Fitting & Filming Location: COVINGTON, GA
ATLANTA – FEATURED Background Casting Notice. (*Call Time MAY be VERY very early (possibly as early as 3:30am) in the morning to allow for hair/makeup/costuming) Covid Test: *MUST have your own negative PCR results from an outside testing lab or from another show dated either 8/24 or 8/25. Fitting: THURS... Read more
PREVIEW: Indoor Volleyball Heads to Atlanta for Season-Opening Tournament
ATLANTA -- The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team will begin the 2021 season in Atlanta, Ga. at the Georgia State Invitational this weekend. The season begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 27 against the Panthers. TOURNAMENT CENTRAL. Fri., August 27 – at Georgia State – 10 a.m. (STATS) Fri.,... Read more