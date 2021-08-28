Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Trending local news in Atlanta

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 6 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atlanta.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Atlanta area, click here.

Atlanta / 11alive.com

Census: No more Black majority in Atlanta

Census: No more Black majority in Atlanta

An AJC analysis shows a 47% Black population in 2020. Read more

avatar

did you ever stop to think why are they constantly using race. United we stand, devided we fall. That goes for all humans. please repent and God bless

42 likes 16 replies

avatar

🤔 I wonder did they consider that many black people didn't do the censuses. Cause I know a few who didn't even touch that paper work. real talk

29 likes 1 dislike 7 replies

Atlanta / wsbtv.com

Bojangles to close all company-owned stores for 2 days to give employees ‘well-deserved break’

Bojangles to close all company-owned stores for 2 days to give employees ‘well-deserved break’

ATLANTA — Fried chicken restaurant chain Bojangles announced that it would be closing all of its company-owned stores on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13, “to give around 8,000 crew members and managers a well-deserved break.”. The closure impacts six stores across Georgia, most of which are in metro... Read more

avatar

they close Sunday night and reopen Tuesday morning. On my calendar, that's only one day off.

6 likes 3 replies

avatar

If it’s paid time off for every single employee that’s great but if it’s just closing the stores what’s the point because they should be getting days off anyways. You got general managers during this time walking around like they stressed cus they short handed yet they get 3-4 paid vacations a year while shift managers and employees are really the ones keeping the stores running with good health scores. Gm’s get sick they get paid anyways they only make those days up or take away from they vacation days others get sick they loose pay check. So with this covid they don’t have to stress as much as others cus they still will get a pay check

7 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Atlanta / thesoutherncastingcall.com

On Location Casting ATLANTA – FEATURED Background Casting Notice SHOWTIME TV SERIES –1934 scenes Fitting & Filming Location: COVINGTON, GA

On Location Casting ATLANTA – FEATURED Background Casting Notice SHOWTIME TV SERIES –1934 scenes Fitting & Filming Location: COVINGTON, GA

ATLANTA – FEATURED Background Casting Notice. (*Call Time MAY be VERY very early (possibly as early as 3:30am) in the morning to allow for hair/makeup/costuming) Covid Test: *MUST have your own negative PCR results from an outside testing lab or from another show dated either 8/24 or 8/25. Fitting: THURS... Read more

Chattanooga / gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Indoor Volleyball Heads to Atlanta for Season-Opening Tournament

PREVIEW: Indoor Volleyball Heads to Atlanta for Season-Opening Tournament

ATLANTA -- The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team will begin the 2021 season in Atlanta, Ga. at the Georgia State Invitational this weekend. The season begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 27 against the Panthers. TOURNAMENT CENTRAL. Fri., August 27 – at Georgia State – 10 a.m. (STATS) Fri.,... Read more

