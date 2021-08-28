Pacifica news digest: Top stories today
(PACIFICA, CA) The news in Pacifica never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Pacifica plans to replace old sea walls
To protect homes, businesses, public infrastructure and recreational spaces, the city of Pacifica is moving ahead with planning to improve the outdated infrastructure along Beach Boulevard where its famous pier can be found. “The inception of this project can really be dated back to when the sea walls were built... Read more
California Senator Josh Becker to speak at 'No on Recall' rally in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - California State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, and other Peninsula elected officials will speak at a noon rally in East Palo Alto Saturday urging a "no" vote on the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The "Vote No on Recall" rally will be held at... Read more
Vote Yes, what had he done for California our gas prices are the most expensive, our housing to income ratio is a embarrassing where people who work can't afford rent, buy a home, buy a newer electric car. Families who work living in tents, buss vans, and cars. you don't have to Vote Republican or Democrat there are other political platforms to choose from. Wake up its not just red or blue.
14 likes
Recall is a must Newsome needs to be done. CA is a huge mess. Please do the right thing for our beloved state.
9 likes
Pacifica's COVID, Race, & Democracy Show: COVID is Bigger in the South
*Attorney Craig Washington on defending Texas Dems, in conversation with Dr. Obidike Kamau (KPFT) *As Covid continues to surge across the state of Texas, Pacificas Steve Zeltzer speaks with Teamsters Union Southern Region International Vice President John Palmer *A report on COVID-19 in Houston from KPFT's Houston Indy Media show *The war on masks in education by Florida governor Ron DeSantis is being challenged by teachers and their unions *On Friday, August 20th, the Sarasota County School Board passed an emergency mask mandate. Becca Hadwen (WSLR) reports on the previous meeting, where school board members heard hours of intense public comment regarding face coverings. Host: Akua Holt Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve Zeltzer Read more
Pacifica Wrap Up Report
The Pacifica out of Seaforth Landing in San Diego,CA checked in with us today:. Fishing was not easy for us today. We did manage a few nice ones but we are definitely looking forward to redemption. Wish us luck on the next one. Read more