Pacifica news digest: Top stories today

Pacifica plans to replace old sea walls To protect homes, businesses, public infrastructure and recreational spaces, the city of Pacifica is moving ahead with planning to improve the outdated infrastructure along Beach Boulevard where its famous pier can be found. “The inception of this project can really be dated back to when the sea walls were built... Read more

California Senator Josh Becker to speak at 'No on Recall' rally in East Palo Alto EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - California State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, and other Peninsula elected officials will speak at a noon rally in East Palo Alto Saturday urging a "no" vote on the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The "Vote No on Recall" rally will be held at... Read more

Pacifica's COVID, Race, & Democracy Show: COVID is Bigger in the South *Attorney Craig Washington on defending Texas Dems, in conversation with Dr. Obidike Kamau (KPFT) *As Covid continues to surge across the state of Texas, Pacificas Steve Zeltzer speaks with Teamsters Union Southern Region International Vice President John Palmer *A report on COVID-19 in Houston from KPFT's Houston Indy Media show *The war on masks in education by Florida governor Ron DeSantis is being challenged by teachers and their unions *On Friday, August 20th, the Sarasota County School Board passed an emergency mask mandate. Becca Hadwen (WSLR) reports on the previous meeting, where school board members heard hours of intense public comment regarding face coverings. Host: Akua Holt Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve Zeltzer Read more

