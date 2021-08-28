Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

What's up: Top news in Half Moon Bay

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 6 days ago

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Half Moon Bay area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Half Moon Bay area, click here.

Half Moon Bay / coastsidebuzz.com

Half Moon Bay Plans to Modernize 880 Stone Pine as a Corp Yard: EV Fleet, Solar, ADA

Half Moon Bay Plans to Modernize 880 Stone Pine as a Corp Yard: EV Fleet, Solar, ADA

VIDEO. From the City of Half Moon Bay Planning commission meeting on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at 7:00pm by Zoom. Hold a pubic study session, receive a presentation, consider community input and provide feedback on the conceptual design plans for the City Corporation Yard Upgrade project. No action will be taken to approve or deny the project at this meeting. Read more

Half Moon Bay / smdailyjournal.com

Half Moon Bay Cougars Football Preview

Half Moon Bay Cougars Football Preview

Half Moon Bay Cougars head coach Keith Holden breaks down the 2021 varsity football team. 2021 San Mateo County high school football previews. Twenty-one years into the 21st century, SMDJ Sports figured it was time to get with the prog… Read more

Half Moon Bay / smdailyjournal.com

Half Moon Bay dropped by Salinas in lopsided 2021 football opener

Half Moon Bay dropped by Salinas in lopsided 2021 football opener

It has been eight years since the Half Moon Bay Cougars took the field without one of the Hofmann brothers on the field. So, it was fitting in the Cougars’ first game of the new era post-Chase and Tristan Hofmann, their father Breen Hofmann was drafted into duty to help head coach Half Moon Bay in Friday’s 42-22 opening-night loss to Salinas on the Coastside. Read more

Half Moon Bay / smdailyjournal.com

Mini boat rescued near Half Moon Bay

Mini boat rescued near Half Moon Bay

A mini boat built by Oregon students that got off course on its way to Japan was rescued 500 miles south of its launch point near Half Moon Bay by local fishermen earlier this month, with plans to relaunch it for its voyage across the Pacific. Fisherman John Schulz was... Read more

HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Half Moon Bay area on Tuesday, found that Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay gas at $4.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Half Moon Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

