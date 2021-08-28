What's up: Top news in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay dropped by Salinas in lopsided 2021 football opener

It has been eight years since the Half Moon Bay Cougars took the field without one of the Hofmann brothers on the field. So, it was fitting in the Cougars’ first game of the new era post-Chase and Tristan Hofmann, their father Breen Hofmann was drafted into duty to help head coach Half Moon Bay in Friday’s 42-22 opening-night loss to Salinas on the Coastside. Read more