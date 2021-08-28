What's up: Top news in Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay Plans to Modernize 880 Stone Pine as a Corp Yard: EV Fleet, Solar, ADA
VIDEO. From the City of Half Moon Bay Planning commission meeting on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at 7:00pm by Zoom. Hold a pubic study session, receive a presentation, consider community input and provide feedback on the conceptual design plans for the City Corporation Yard Upgrade project. No action will be taken to approve or deny the project at this meeting. Read more
Half Moon Bay Cougars Football Preview
Half Moon Bay Cougars head coach Keith Holden breaks down the 2021 varsity football team. 2021 San Mateo County high school football previews. Twenty-one years into the 21st century, SMDJ Sports figured it was time to get with the prog… Read more
Half Moon Bay dropped by Salinas in lopsided 2021 football opener
It has been eight years since the Half Moon Bay Cougars took the field without one of the Hofmann brothers on the field. So, it was fitting in the Cougars’ first game of the new era post-Chase and Tristan Hofmann, their father Breen Hofmann was drafted into duty to help head coach Half Moon Bay in Friday’s 42-22 opening-night loss to Salinas on the Coastside. Read more
Mini boat rescued near Half Moon Bay
A mini boat built by Oregon students that got off course on its way to Japan was rescued 500 miles south of its launch point near Half Moon Bay by local fishermen earlier this month, with plans to relaunch it for its voyage across the Pacific. Fisherman John Schulz was... Read more
