Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

What's up: Top news in Milpitas

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) The news in Milpitas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Milpitas area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sunnyvale / ktvu.com

Afghan translator who helped California Army captain and family escapes to Belgium

Afghan translator who helped California Army captain and family escapes to Belgium

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - An Afghan translator who became close friends with a former Army captain from Sunnyvale and his relatives have made it safely to Belgium. Reza, who asked that his last name not be identified for safety reasons, his three young girls, wife and mother fled Afghanistan on Thursday, hours before the suicide attacks on the Hamid Karzai International Airport. His sister made it to Qatar earlier in the week. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
San Jose / cbslocal.com

San Jose Man Arrested On Charges of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Of Minor Child

San Jose Man Arrested On Charges of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Of Minor Child

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old San Jose man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a minor child, authorities said. San Jose sex crime detectives said Angel Vasquez was in custody charged with multiple felony crimes including oral copulation against a child by force, kidnapping to commit a sexual offense and robbery. During the assault, detectives said, some of the child’s belongings were taken. Vasquez was located and arrested in San José on Monday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Anyone with information about this case or other cases potentially involving Vasquez was asked to contact Detective Hall #4359 or Sergeant Habib #3993 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers. Read more

Comments
avatar

If Lionel Richie made passionate love to SIDESHOW BOB from the Simpsons, THATS what their baby would look like!

1 like

avatar

if he is found guilty by the court . he should be castrated right after he trial then executed

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Santa Clara County / youtube.com

Drought emergency calls for drastic measures in Santa Clara County

Drought emergency calls for drastic measures in Santa Clara County

Sara Stinson reports Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Milpitas / youtube.com

Milpitas Adult Education (MAE) 2021-22 Principal's Report 8.24.2021

Milpitas Adult Education (MAE) 2021-22 Principal's Report 8.24.2021

Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
389
Followers
460
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Milpitas, CA
Government
City
Milpitas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas events coming soon

1. VIP Petcare at An-Jan Feed & Pet; 2. Sunday in the Park - Vista Montana Park; 3. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 4. Ride Scare: The Beginning Red Carpet Movie Premiere; 5. Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Milpitas area, click here.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas events calendar

1. Live Music with Simon Santiago — Big Dog Vineyards; 2. Board of Education Meeting - Milpitas Unified School District; 3. CWC- One Day DIET Workshop by Lalit M Kapoor; 4. Rose 5th Grade Back to School Night - Alexander Rose Elementary; 5. ICC JOOLA FALL OPEN 4 STAR
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Diesel survey: Milpitas's cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Milpitas area went to Shell at 2510 Alum Rock Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Shell at 2698 Mckee Rd, the survey found:
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy