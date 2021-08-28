What's up: Top news in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) The news in Milpitas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Afghan translator who helped California Army captain and family escapes to Belgium SUNNYVALE, Calif. - An Afghan translator who became close friends with a former Army captain from Sunnyvale and his relatives have made it safely to Belgium. Reza, who asked that his last name not be identified for safety reasons, his three young girls, wife and mother fled Afghanistan on Thursday, hours before the suicide attacks on the Hamid Karzai International Airport. His sister made it to Qatar earlier in the week. Read more

San Jose Man Arrested On Charges of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Of Minor Child SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old San Jose man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a minor child, authorities said. San Jose sex crime detectives said Angel Vasquez was in custody charged with multiple felony crimes including oral copulation against a child by force, kidnapping to commit a sexual offense and robbery. During the assault, detectives said, some of the child’s belongings were taken. Vasquez was located and arrested in San José on Monday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Anyone with information about this case or other cases potentially involving Vasquez was asked to contact Detective Hall #4359 or Sergeant Habib #3993 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers. Read more

Drought emergency calls for drastic measures in Santa Clara County Sara Stinson reports Read more

