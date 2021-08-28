Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Newark

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 6 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Newark.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Berkeley / cbslocal.com

19-Year-Old Berkeley Man Accused Of Hacking Teenage Girls’ Social Media Accounts For Nude Photos

19-Year-Old Berkeley Man Accused Of Hacking Teenage Girls’ Social Media Accounts For Nude Photos

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Berkeley man has been arrested after he allegedly hacked into at least 17 Bay Area teenage girls’ social media accounts, attempting to locate and access nude photographs. Berkeley High School officials called the police on May 10th, reporting that several female students had had their social media accounts hacked. The hacker apparently was searching for nude and inappropriate photos. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also called into the investigation. During the course of the investigation, a total of 17 victims were discovered from across the Bay Area. The suspect allegedly targeted several private and public Bay... Read more

Comments
avatar

Those young ladies should not be posting nude photos on their social media accounts because hackers can get them.

8 likes

avatar

I dont have Facebook, but how does Facebooj allow teen girls to post nudes on their platform

5 likes

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Francisco / nbcbayarea.com

Local Engineers Predicted 2 Years Ago Millennium Tower ‘Upgrade' Would Make Tilting Worse

Local Engineers Predicted 2 Years Ago Millennium Tower ‘Upgrade' Would Make Tilting Worse

Two local engineers warned in a report to San Francisco officials back in 2019 that a proposed foundation retrofit for the Millennium Tower would make the troubled building tilt even more. It’s a prediction that has come painfully true for residents of the luxury high-rise, who have learned the tower... Read more

Comments
avatar

how would you feel knowing you spent millions on a apartment in this building knowing you could not give it away priceless

3 likes 2 replies

avatar

but if we all just tilt our heads 10-15degrees to the left all is ok, right? lol

2 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Newark / youtube.com

2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab Hayward Newark San Jose Oakland Pleasanton Union City

2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab Hayward Newark San Jose Oakland Pleasanton Union City

2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab Stock Number: CR8897R Vin:5TFCZ5AN2KX190954. Fremont Toyota: servicing Hayward ,Newark, San Jose, Oakland, Pleasanton, Union City Give us a call at (877) 687-3007 or visit our website at http://www.fremonttoyota.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Fremont Toyota 5851 Cushing Parkway Fremont, CA 94538 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Newark / youtube.com

2006 Nissan Armada LE Sport Utility Hayward Newark San Jose Oakland Pleasanton Union City

2006 Nissan Armada LE Sport Utility Hayward Newark San Jose Oakland Pleasanton Union City

2006 Nissan Armada LE Sport Utility Stock Number: P8886A Vin:5N1AA08B06N731297. Fremont Toyota: servicing Hayward ,Newark, San Jose, Oakland, Pleasanton, Union City Give us a call at (877) 687-3007 or visit our website at http://www.fremonttoyota.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Fremont Toyota 5851 Cushing Parkway Fremont, CA 94538 Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
288
Followers
445
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, CA
Government
City
Newark, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Life in Newark has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
East Bay News

What’s up Newark: Local events calendar

1. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-FrCA; 2. Adult Tennis Classes in Fremont (Intermediate Ages 15 & Up); 3. Leap Forward With Grade School Tennis!; 4. Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking -Fremont- Virtual Free Trial Class; 5. Full STEAM Ahead with Mercat;
East Bay News

Where’s the most expensive gas in Newark?

(NEWARK, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newark?. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
East Bay News

Take a look at these homes for sale in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Shawna Jorat - 510-304-1156 - ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!! Located in the popular Blossom Bay complex, this adorable condo has so much to offer! Amenities include
East Bay News

Newark calendar: Coming events

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Ayurhitam Open House; 3. Never Held a Racquet? No Problem. Get The Basics Now!; 4. Food, Shopping and Fun; 5. VIP Petcare at Bogie's Discount Pet Food & Supplies;
East Bay News

House-hunt Newark: What’s on the market

(NEWARK, CA) Looking for a house in Newark? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
East Bay News

Newark news wrap: What’s trending

(NEWARK, CA) The news in Newark never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
East Bay News

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.
East Bay News

These Newark companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. START ASAP!! Assembler (Experience not required) 2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On 4. Service Management
East Bay News

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newark?. Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
East Bay News

Newark events coming soon

1. FREE Mariachi Festival; 2. Rockin’ Tots – Ages 6 & Under Jump Hours Your little ones will have a blast on the trampolines at Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park during their Rockin’ Tots jump hours– jump hours designed specifically for kids ages 6 and under! Rockin’ Tots offers a dedicated
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Newark area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Valero at 4004 Mowry Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Shell at 5515 Auto Mall Pkwy.
East Bay News

These condos are for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Newark condos offer the best of both worlds.
East Bay News

These houses are for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Newark area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
East Bay News

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/08/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 3. Administrative Analyst II (Rail); 4. Client Services Coordinator; 5. Yard Clerk/Truck Drivers; 6. Retail Remodeling and Fixturing Coordinator;
East Bay News

Hiring now! Jobs in Newark with an immediate start

These companies in Newark are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 2. Administrative Processor; 3. Success Manager (USA-Remote); 4. Licensed Medicare Insurance Agent - $600 Sign On Bonus, Remote;

Comments / 0

Community Policy