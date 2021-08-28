What's up: Leading stories in Newark
(NEWARK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Newark.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.
19-Year-Old Berkeley Man Accused Of Hacking Teenage Girls’ Social Media Accounts For Nude Photos
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Berkeley man has been arrested after he allegedly hacked into at least 17 Bay Area teenage girls’ social media accounts, attempting to locate and access nude photographs. Berkeley High School officials called the police on May 10th, reporting that several female students had had their social media accounts hacked. The hacker apparently was searching for nude and inappropriate photos. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also called into the investigation. During the course of the investigation, a total of 17 victims were discovered from across the Bay Area. The suspect allegedly targeted several private and public Bay... Read more
Those young ladies should not be posting nude photos on their social media accounts because hackers can get them.
8 likes
I dont have Facebook, but how does Facebooj allow teen girls to post nudes on their platform
5 likes
Local Engineers Predicted 2 Years Ago Millennium Tower ‘Upgrade' Would Make Tilting Worse
Two local engineers warned in a report to San Francisco officials back in 2019 that a proposed foundation retrofit for the Millennium Tower would make the troubled building tilt even more. It’s a prediction that has come painfully true for residents of the luxury high-rise, who have learned the tower... Read more
how would you feel knowing you spent millions on a apartment in this building knowing you could not give it away priceless
3 likes 2 replies
but if we all just tilt our heads 10-15degrees to the left all is ok, right? lol
2 likes
