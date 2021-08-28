What's up: Leading stories in Newark

19-Year-Old Berkeley Man Accused Of Hacking Teenage Girls’ Social Media Accounts For Nude Photos

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Berkeley man has been arrested after he allegedly hacked into at least 17 Bay Area teenage girls’ social media accounts, attempting to locate and access nude photographs. Berkeley High School officials called the police on May 10th, reporting that several female students had had their social media accounts hacked. The hacker apparently was searching for nude and inappropriate photos. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also called into the investigation. During the course of the investigation, a total of 17 victims were discovered from across the Bay Area. The suspect allegedly targeted several private and public Bay... Read more