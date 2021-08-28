Cancel
San Francisco, CA

What's up: Top news in San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
 6 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the San Francisco area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

California may wait until after Newsom recall election to enact sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate

California lawmakers are considering enacting a sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandate that would require residents to show proof of vaccination to enter many businesses statewide — but it may not come until after the Gavin Newsom recall election. The Sacramento Bee obtained a leaked version of the legislation, which would require... Read more

The vaccinated can still catch, carry, and spread covid just as easy as the unvaccinated. Just look at countries with high vaccination rates like Israel, Greenland, and the UK that are having a huge influx of cases. That vaccine is a joke and still needs a lot more research done, especially long term.

how can so many people be alright with giving up their God given rights. This isn't about getting the flu which is actually more deadly than covide its about FREEDOM

California Recall: Pelosi, Democrats Focus GOTV Campaign On Women To Keep Newsom In Office

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Some of the highest ranking women in politics, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hammered home the message Thursday that women mailing in their ballots and showing up to vote over the next couple weeks will determine Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate. Democrats continue to pounce on... Read more

That’s all she cares about. Pelosi has been no, it’s around the bombings in Afghanistan but talks about saving Newsom‘s job instead. I’m telling you, this lady is evil and needs to leave office just like Biden!

recall.....all u have to do is look at what's happening today.. women are not being valued under dems

San Francisco, CA Indian Fusion Wedding by JSK Photography

Hello, Maharanis! Get ready to enjoy Hope & Farhan's wedding bash in today's Platinum Guide Blog. How did you meet your Groom and when did you know he was "the one"?. We met in college in Seattle, WA at the University of Washington. We still reminisce on how much we would talk at Gas Works Park overlooking the skyline about everything from life to our studies. We come from very different cultural backgrounds but we have more in common than people think. For one, I’d like to think we both chose to pursue healthcare because we both have a huge heart and are passionate about solving health disparities. I always knew Farhan was the one, I gravitated toward him the moment we met and just knew he was my person; he’s always felt like home. When he proposed to me in my hometown with my family present, that was just further confirmation we were made for each other. Read more

Study links smoke from 2020 wildfires to rise in COVID cases, deaths

Research highlights need for everyone to take precautions, local experts say. A new study that links wildfire smoke with rising COVID-19 infections and deaths did not surprise local experts, who said the findings reinforce the precautions taken by individuals and policymakers in the Bay Area and California. The authors of... Read more

Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Francisco: Thursday, September 2: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September
Diesel survey: Updated prices for every San Francisco station

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Francisco area went to ARCO at 1175 Fell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd, the survey found:
Sunday sun alert in San Francisco — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
Save $1.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.8 at Shell at 598 Bryant St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

