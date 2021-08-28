What's up: Top news in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA Indian Fusion Wedding by JSK Photography

Hello, Maharanis! Get ready to enjoy Hope & Farhan's wedding bash in today's Platinum Guide Blog. How did you meet your Groom and when did you know he was "the one"?. We met in college in Seattle, WA at the University of Washington. We still reminisce on how much we would talk at Gas Works Park overlooking the skyline about everything from life to our studies. We come from very different cultural backgrounds but we have more in common than people think. For one, I’d like to think we both chose to pursue healthcare because we both have a huge heart and are passionate about solving health disparities. I always knew Farhan was the one, I gravitated toward him the moment we met and just knew he was my person; he’s always felt like home. When he proposed to me in my hometown with my family present, that was just further confirmation we were made for each other. Read more