What's up: Top news in San Francisco

California may wait until after Newsom recall election to enact sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
California lawmakers are considering enacting a sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandate that would require residents to show proof of vaccination to enter many businesses statewide — but it may not come until after the Gavin Newsom recall election. The Sacramento Bee obtained a leaked version of the legislation, which would require... Read more
The vaccinated can still catch, carry, and spread covid just as easy as the unvaccinated. Just look at countries with high vaccination rates like Israel, Greenland, and the UK that are having a huge influx of cases. That vaccine is a joke and still needs a lot more research done, especially long term.
79 likes 2 dislikes 30 replies
how can so many people be alright with giving up their God given rights. This isn't about getting the flu which is actually more deadly than covide its about FREEDOM
71 likes 1 dislike 18 replies
California Recall: Pelosi, Democrats Focus GOTV Campaign On Women To Keep Newsom In Office
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Some of the highest ranking women in politics, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hammered home the message Thursday that women mailing in their ballots and showing up to vote over the next couple weeks will determine Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate. Democrats continue to pounce on... Read more
That’s all she cares about. Pelosi has been no, it’s around the bombings in Afghanistan but talks about saving Newsom‘s job instead. I’m telling you, this lady is evil and needs to leave office just like Biden!
41 likes 2 replies
recall.....all u have to do is look at what's happening today.. women are not being valued under dems
37 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies
San Francisco, CA Indian Fusion Wedding by JSK Photography
Hello, Maharanis! Get ready to enjoy Hope & Farhan's wedding bash in today's Platinum Guide Blog. How did you meet your Groom and when did you know he was "the one"?. We met in college in Seattle, WA at the University of Washington. We still reminisce on how much we would talk at Gas Works Park overlooking the skyline about everything from life to our studies. We come from very different cultural backgrounds but we have more in common than people think. For one, I’d like to think we both chose to pursue healthcare because we both have a huge heart and are passionate about solving health disparities. I always knew Farhan was the one, I gravitated toward him the moment we met and just knew he was my person; he’s always felt like home. When he proposed to me in my hometown with my family present, that was just further confirmation we were made for each other. Read more
Study links smoke from 2020 wildfires to rise in COVID cases, deaths
Research highlights need for everyone to take precautions, local experts say. A new study that links wildfire smoke with rising COVID-19 infections and deaths did not surprise local experts, who said the findings reinforce the precautions taken by individuals and policymakers in the Bay Area and California. The authors of... Read more