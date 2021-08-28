More than 4M Arizonans vaccinated against COVID-19

As of Saturday, over 4 million Arizonans are now vaccinated against COVID-19, Arizona Department of Health Services says.

There are 4,005,841 individuals, including children over the age of 12 who are vaccinated against COVID-19 , that means more than 55% of Arizonans have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to AZDHS. There are 3,517,935 who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Arizonans are stepping up and doing their part to put this pandemic behind us,” said Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “This battle is not over but we’re clearly headed in the right direction.”

Many of the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated, AZDHS says.

For those who aren't yet vaccinated, the AZDHS says the following:



The highly contagious Delta variant continues infecting Arizonans, nearly all of them unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. With hundreds of millions of doses administered nationwide, vaccines have proven to be safe and highly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine, which is widely available around Arizona, now has full federal approval for use in those 16 and older. As was the case with polio, measles, whooping cough, tetanus, and many other diseases, vaccination offers a certain path to finally checking COVID-19 and returning to normal life. Hospitals across Arizona report the vast majority of COVID patients now being treated have not been vaccinated.

