Evacuations ordered due to North County fire

(KGTV) -- Southern California firefighters battled the Chapparal Fire throughout the weekend along the San Diego and Riverside County line.

As of Mondy, the fire was 1,427 acres and 13% contained, according to CAL FIRE San Diego.

One firefighter received minor injuries and two structures were destroyed, the agency continued.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, the fire, dubbed the Chapparal Fire, started near Cold Springs Road and Tenaja Road in the Cleveland National Forest. The blaze started around 1 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings as of Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. The warnings are in place for residents north of Tenaja Truck Road, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado, and west of Calle Be Bietol.

Murrieta High School is open for people who have evacuated. The school is located at 42200 Nighthawk Way. Small animals can also be taken to Animal Friends of the Valley at 33751 Mission Trail. Large animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 South Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

See the map below for evacuation zones:

“Camp Pendleton units arrived in the area and identified that this fire is not on their base,” the district tweeted.

Currently, 150 firefighters, two helicopters, 23 engines, and four air tankers are battling the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted footage of the fight against the fire Saturday evening.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.