‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida expected to strengthen to Category 4 at US coast

By Howard Cohen and Devoun Cetoute, Miami Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

MIAMI — Hurricane Ida is intensifying and expected to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm when it hits the U.S. coast, forecasters said Saturday. South Florida could see thunderstorms but shouldn’t feel the worst of the rainy outskirts of the powerful storm as it moves through the Gulf. Marine conditions in the Florida Keys, rough in the morning hours, should start to improve through ...

