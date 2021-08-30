Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Local American Red Cross disaster workers head to areas expecting impacts from Hurricane Ida

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfKp1_0bfvrXN600

Hurricane Ida continues to grow stronger in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall Sunday as a "major" hurricane.

In preparation for the possible damage Ida will leave behind, the American Red Cross is sending 18 volunteers from across Florida to areas expected to be in Hurricane Ia's path.

The Red Cross sent a two-woman team from the Tampa Bay area to Mobile, Alabama with an emergency response truck Saturday morning. The truck is equipped to serve hot meals to families in need, and deliver emergency supplies.

"It's a real blessing to them to get hot meals when their electricity is out or something else," American Red Cross volunteer, Theresa Guetzlaff, said.

The truck has the capacity to serve 250 meals.

If you are looking for a way to pitch a hand, the American Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers and donations to help fund trips like the teams who were deployed Saturday.

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The American Red Cross#Hurricane Ida#The Red Cross#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Advocacydakotanewsnow.com

Locals volunteer with Red Cross to help with hurricane recovery

With September 5 beginning a national week of awareness for suicide prevention, Avera psychiatrist Dr. Matt Stanley discussed why this year is particularly important to have the right conversations before it’s too late. Avera Medical Minute: Flu season approaching. Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT. Avera Hospitalist &...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Local charities helping with donations for hurricane relief

Organizations locally are reaching out to help people impacted by hurricane damage in Louisiana this week. Both the American Red Cross and Salvation Army are taking monetary donations. Major Ronald Key of the St. Joseph Salvation Army said online donations are the most secure method of payment because there aren’t...
Fort Worth, TXaudacy.com

Firefighters describe Hurricane Ida disaster area: 'catastrophic'

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD)- Firefighters from Fort Worth, Texas, are among the first responders and private groups who have headed into the Hurricane Ida disaster zone along the Gulf Coast. The Fort Worth firefighters are part of a strike team with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Thursday, Fire...
Boston, MANECN

How to Help the Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast. The storm's remnants then continued to the northeast, where it is responsible for dozens of deaths. In the wake of the flooding,...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Locals volunteer with Red Cross to help with hurricane recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 30 individuals from the Dakotas and Minnesota have already been deployed with the Red Cross down south to help with hurricane recovery efforts. One of the South Dakotans that volunteer to help is Bonnie Guinn from Redfield, South Dakota. “I’ve been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy