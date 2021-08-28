Players don't need vaccines at US Open, but now fans do

Cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s been a change in vaccination rules for the U.S. Open, just days before the tennis tournament begins. Players and their team members don’t need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 — but now, spectators do. Others such as chair umpires, ball kids and members of the media also need to show proof of vaccination. As recently as Wednesday, the U.S. Tennis Association said fans wouldn’t need to be vaccinated. But, prompted by the New York mayor’s office, the USTA did an about-face, deciding yesterday to make it mandatory for fans over 12 years old entering the grounds to show proof they’ve received one dose. The tournament starts Monday.

