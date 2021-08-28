Eli Manning Talks Aaron Rodgers and Impressions of Rookie Quarterbacks
2x Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning joins Up On Game with LaVar Arrington, TJ Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress! Manning gives his thoughts on the current crop of rookie quarterbacks and explains why he believes the Packers drama with Aaron Rodgers is a testament to how the organization views Jordan Love. Manning looks back on his historic career and reveals his favorite moments from playing alongside Plaxico. Plus, Manning discusses the significance of the Manning brand and explores the idea of what his career would look like had he played in San Diego instead of New York.foxsportsradio.iheart.com
