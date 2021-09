Coachella Valley's three hospitals reported zero to lower-than-usual bed availability on Thursday. Hospital spokespeople from Eisenhower Health as well as JFK Memorial Hospital and Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs said the low bed availability is not entirely due to the coronavirus. There has reportedly been a higher volume of people in the Coachella Valley this summer season, and more people have been coming into the hospitals for non-coronavirus-related emergencies, like broken legs. Experts said the number of people who have either chosen to stay in the Coachella Valley during the sweltering summer season or are visiting has gone up this year. Medical experts said many have also put off regular checkups or healthcare until medical issues forced them to seek emergency treatment.