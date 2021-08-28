Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Vice President Harris visits LCS in Singapore

Claremore Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (AUG. 23, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) during an all-hands call, Aug. 23, 2021. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. USS Tulsa is the third ship to be named for Tulsa, second-largest city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma.

