Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wildlife authorities say that a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California has been shot and killed. The 65-pound mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and dragged him about 45 yards before the mother came running outside and rescued the child. Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the boy was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital. A wildlife officer sent to the home shot and killed a mountain lion he saw crouched in bushes. DNA tests confirmed it was the animal who attacked the child.