Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Opinion/Letters to the Editor August 2021

Posted by 
Encinitas Advocate
Encinitas Advocate
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1i75_0bfvpky500

Aug. 27 issue:

COVID safety concerns need to be addressed by SDUHSD

Now that teachers and students are back in classes, COVID safety concerns must be addressed. These are six key areas that need to be tackled comprehensively and immediately by SDUHSD.

Inadequate Ventilation/Filtration

The CDC, CDPH, and County say it is critical there is air flow in rooms for the safety of students and staff. Students and teachers are reporting that HVAC and HEPA systems aren’t working and requests to fix them are ineffective. This creates unsafe learning environments. All classrooms must have at least 5 air exchanges per hour, the minimum number to maintain healthy air.

Masking Specifics/Enforcement

The August 19 proposed masking policy weakened the existing, board-adopted policy. It doesn’t include a definition of a proper face covering. It removes consequences for unmasking and puts enforcement on teachers rather than administrators. The policy adopted by the board on December 15, 2020 should be reinstated and strengthened.

COVID Notifications

Currently, the district will only notify families when there is a COVID case on campus or if a person is determined to be a close contact. Notifications are not being sent in a timely manner. Families should be notified when there is a positive case in a child’s classroom.

Symptom Considerations

SDUHSD is overwhelmed by contact tracing, and cases will continue to increase. There is no symptom check in place. In at least one case, a COVID+ student came to campus for two days thinking symptoms were allergies. Not acceptable. Some districts, not SDUHSD, sent clear instructions and a mandatory agreement to sign as a condition to learn on campus. SDUHSD must do a better job of communicating with families about symptoms and testing.

Surveillance COVID Testing

For testing to be most effective, it should be required and regular for everyone. Tests are free to schools. LA Unified, Culver City, and Santa Monica have implemented required surveillance testing and have found many asymptomatic positives. Other districts are working toward surveillance testing. Even with universal masking, without surveillance testing, around 20-35% of susceptible students would get infected by the end of the first semester. SDUHSD needs to implement a required surveillance testing program immediately.

COVID Prevention Staff

SDUHSD has not made additional hires related to COVID and has lost health techs. Contact tracing is falling to the assistant principals, who should be working on other issues. Building maintenance related to COVID is being piled onto a stretched-thin maintenance staff. No staff have been hired to administer testing or to ensure necessary training is taking place.

We call on SDUHSD to address these issues immediately to keep our community safe. Thank you.

Shannon Kearns

Holly Butte

On behalf of many SDUHSD parents. To see a full list, visit Open San Dieguito Safely on Facebook and Instagram

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .

Comments / 0

Encinitas Advocate

Encinitas Advocate

Encinitas, CA
4
Followers
179
Post
710
Views
ABOUT

The Encinitas Advocate covers New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Olivenhain, and Leucadia.

 https://www.encinitasadvocate.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Sduhsd Now#Cdc#Cdph#County#La Unified#Covid Prevention Staff#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Medical experts say despite major event cancellations and new gathering limits, Hawaii’s COVID crisis is about to get much worse. Elected officials don’t want to wreck the economy, but there’s growing pressure for drastic measures. Gov. David Ige does not want to impose another lockdown, but he...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Richmond County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Health Department announces Richmond County's 127th COVID-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Thursday reported the first COVID-related death for the month of September. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21 African American females, 20 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, one Hispanic male, two American Indian males, 41 Caucasian females and 36 Caucasian males.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Updated visitor restrictions policy goes into effect at Advocate Aurora

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New visitor restriction policies goes into effect at Advocate Aurora on Monday, Aug. 30. Officials say those preparing to visit should know that masks are required inside facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors must also be 18-years-old or older. There are exceptions including end-of-life visitation and situations in which a woman is in labor and the child's father is younger than 18.
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face

Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face. Coverings Indoors to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Maintain Healthcare System Capacity. Stanislaus County – Since most restrictions from the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy were lifted on June 15, 2021, the average daily case rate of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County has increased 9-fold and the testing positivity rate has risen 4-fold. The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is significantly more transmissible than the original virus, have become the predominant strain in the US, in California, and in Stanislaus County. Alarmingly, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have risen quickly from 38 patients as of July 16 to 299 patients on September 1.
Jefferson County, MOmymoinfo.com

Health Department Releases Modified Quarantine Guidance for Area Schools

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department has released Modified Quarantine Guidance to preserve in-person learning for schools. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener has more information. So what does the new guidance suggest. According to Zwiener this is an additional mitigation strategy and not a requirement. Parents can still choose to...
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

COVID explosion alarms health care providers

As COVID skyrockets in Okanogan County and across the state, public health officials are worried that clinics and hospitals won’t have adequate resources to carry out their fundamental mission of caring for patients. “The biggest issue right now is overburdening our health care system. The same people who chose not...
Sciencearcamax.com

Anti-Vaxxers Get COVID-19: Serves Them Right

Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. I entertained bad thoughts about other people. Not only that, I wished bad things would happen to them, and rejoiced when it did. I know it’s wrong, but I can’t help myself. No doubt, you’ve heard about some of the people I’m talking...
Congress & Courtstheneworleanstribune.com

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter Announces Bill to Forgive Up to $50,000 in Federal Student Loans for All Borrowers

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep Troy Carter announced his bill to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loans for any and all federal borrowers. “It’s Congress’ job to improve the lives of the American people,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. “While some tragedies are out of our hands during this public health crisis, we can and should take action wherever we can. Easing the enormous burden of student loans for the millions of Americans, young and old, saddled with debt is one of my highest priorities in Congress. This legislation will do just that.”
Public Healthlc.org

Health Care Workers Stand Their Ground

Liberty Counsel has received thousands upon thousands of requests from health care workers requesting help with their religious exemption requests who have been told if they don’t receive the COVID shot, they will be taken off their rotation, work schedule or be fired. Sometimes health care workers are not even...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

CDC needs to leave guns alone, stick to diseases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky wants you to know that her new public health campaign to end gun violence is not "about gun control.”. Don't believe your lying ears. The Biden administration is absolutely trying to use CDC powers to take away your guns. Walensky may...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi clashes with anti-vax demonstrators

The scene outside Honolulu Hale turned hostile as anti-vaccination and anti-mask protesters demanded a meeting with Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday. A video circulating on social media shows Blangiardi snapping at a man during the demonstration orchestrated by Aloha Freedom Coalition, a group that describes itself as an advocate for personal freedoms.
radioplusinfo.com

9-4-21 oakfield school district drops mask requirement

The Oakfield School District has dropped it’s mask requirement. Following a special meeting Thursday night the school board voted in favor of a mask optional policy, but would implement a 15 day mask requirement if certain COVID metrics were met in terms of student illness.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy