Congress & Courts

Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks at courthouses

By Associated Press (AP)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that in the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen says the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with "its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts."

