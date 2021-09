Yale has recorded more positive COVID-19 cases this term than the corresponding period last fall as students return to in-person classes after 18 months of remote instruction. This year, during the seven-day period before classes started, 11 undergraduate students tested positive for COVID-19, nine living on campus and two living off, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. Over the past seven days, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 31 University-affiliated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including 16 students and 15 staff and faculty members — up from six total cases between Aug. 23 to Aug. 29 last fall.