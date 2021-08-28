Cancel
Steelers release TE Marcus Baugh

Between Saturday and Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to trim their 80-man roster down to just 53. Rather than do a single cut down as they have the last two weeks with five players each, the team is going to drip out cuts over the next four days.

The first one out is tight end Marcus Baugh as reported by ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor. Baugh was a late addition to the roster in training camp and with the depth the Steelers have at the position, was a longshot to make the team. It’s also unlikely with Kevin Rader still on the roster that Baugh would be allocated to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Updated 80-man roster heading into preseason finale

