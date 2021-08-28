Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Athletic Brewing Co. Hosts First Pop-Up in Austin

craftbeeraustin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletic Brewing Co. is hosting its first pop-up bar & fitness facility in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. From September 1 – 26th, you can join one of five free fitness classes per day at the Atheltic Bar, led by some of the best trainers and fitness influencers around the country. Classes include HIIT, cardio, yoga, and other mat-based and bodyweight workouts, and after your workout, you can enjoy a free non-alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Co. including Run Wild, Upside Dawn, Free Wave, and more fan favorites. Any and all fitness levels are welcome. Athletic Bar’s 2,000+ square foot pop-up will include a taproom, fitness gym, retail space, and community gathering place all in one.

craftbeeraustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Beer Bar#Downtown Austin#Calories#Food Drink#Tx Athletic Brewing Co#Run Wild#Free Wave#Na
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy