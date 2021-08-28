Athletic Brewing Co. Hosts First Pop-Up in Austin

Athletic Brewing Co. is hosting its first pop-up bar & fitness facility in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. From September 1 – 26th, you can join one of five free fitness classes per day at the Atheltic Bar, led by some of the best trainers and fitness influencers around the country. Classes include HIIT, cardio, yoga, and other mat-based and bodyweight workouts, and after your workout, you can enjoy a free non-alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Co. including Run Wild, Upside Dawn, Free Wave, and more fan favorites. Any and all fitness levels are welcome. Athletic Bar’s 2,000+ square foot pop-up will include a taproom, fitness gym, retail space, and community gathering place all in one.