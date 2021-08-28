Birding Today: Identifying warblers a little complicated
Fall warbler migration is fast approaching, and for those of us that have never experienced it, it can be a little daunting but very informative. Warbler 101 began for writer at South Padre Island, Texas, last decade. Being thrust into the differences between males and females, as well as other songbirds that a fledgling birder was completely unacquainted with, and the famed FALLOUT, the learning curve began at the moment of arrival for obvious reasons.www.muskogeephoenix.com
Comments / 0