Boston, MA

Police: As officers were beginning to investigate fatal stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue, they found a guy with a loaded gun

 6 days ago

Boston Police report arresting a Mattapan man a few minutes after and not far from where a man had been fatally stabbed at Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road. Police say officers who were "establishing a crime scene" - basically lining the area around the stabbing scene with tape so investigators could work uninterrupted - when they noticed a man standing nearby "with his right arm pinned against the side of his body while clutching the waistband area of his pants." Then, police say:

