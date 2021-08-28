Cancel
Astros shortstop prospect Jeremy Peña assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land

By Danielle Lerner
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — The Astros announced Saturday that No. 4 prospect shortstop Jeremy Peña, who underwent wrist surgery on April 21, was assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land. Peña was expected to begin the season at the Class AAA level before he injured his left wrist while making a defensive play in a game at the Astros’ alternate training site in April. He missed the first few months of the season after surgery but has since completed a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League and now has the opportunity to get a month of minor-league games under his belt playing for Sugar Land.

