4 arrested after shooting, car pursuit after fight near Pioneer Square club, police say

Seattle police vehicle Seattle police vehicle, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Four people were arrested following a shooting and vehicle pursuit after a fight near a Pioneer Square club, Seattle police said.

A employee at a nightclub called 911 to report several people were in a fight outside. The worker told police that someone also fired multiple shots and was trying to drive away, a blotter post said.

Police pursued the driver to 21st Avenue and Yesler Way where he crashed. Two people in the car fled, leaving behind two other passengers.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

Officers found the two people who ran away and all four were arrested.

Police searched the car and found three guns and multiple spent shell casings.

The two people who fled the car were booked for investigation of a firearms offense and the other for a warrant.

The two people who stayed in the car after the crash were released after being interviewed.

©2021 Cox Media Group