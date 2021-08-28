Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

4 arrested after shooting, car pursuit after fight near Pioneer Square club, police say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNFME_0bfvoPCf00
Seattle police vehicle Seattle police vehicle, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Four people were arrested following a shooting and vehicle pursuit after a fight near a Pioneer Square club, Seattle police said.

A employee at a nightclub called 911 to report several people were in a fight outside. The worker told police that someone also fired multiple shots and was trying to drive away, a blotter post said.

Police pursued the driver to 21st Avenue and Yesler Way where he crashed. Two people in the car fled, leaving behind two other passengers.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Officers found the two people who ran away and all four were arrested.

Police searched the car and found three guns and multiple spent shell casings.

The two people who fled the car were booked for investigation of a firearms offense and the other for a warrant.

The two people who stayed in the car after the crash were released after being interviewed.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
58K+
Followers
67K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police#Guns#Pioneer Square#Kiro 7#Investigate Kiro7 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pack of cigarettes leads to arrest of Florida man after bank robbery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A dropped pack of cigarettes led to the arrest of a Florida man, who is accused of robbing a bank Monday, authorities said. David Keith Teal, 61, of St. Petersburg, is accused of robbing a Chase bank in St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to an arrest affidavit, detectives with the Pinellas Park Police Department found a pack of cigarettes with Teal’s fingerprints at the bank’s exit.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Infant’s body discovered outside Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE — The body of a recently born infant was found Friday morning outside a Milwaukee funeral home, authorities said. The child, whose age and gender was not revealed, was discovered at Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, WISN-TV reported. The baby was found by employees of the funeral home, according to WJDT.
Towson, MDPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people shot on Towson University campus, officials say

TOWSON, Md. — Three people were injured during a shooting Saturday morning on the Towson University campus, officials said. Baltimore County Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. at a gathering at Freedom Square, a campus location where students congregate, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy