As part of Gamescom 2021 today, Nintendo has released a new trailer for their upcoming game WarioWare: Get It Together! The company released the latest look at the game this morning along with a charming little introduction from Wario himself, which you can read here. It's a clever way to promote it as Wario the character never does things the conventional way. The company has also released a free demo of the game through the eShop. The game is available for pre-order as it will be released on September 10th, 2021.