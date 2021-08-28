Cancel
Hurricane Ida: Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency in coastal, western Alabama counties

Tuscaloosa News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Saturday issued a state of emergency declaration for 27 counties in Alabama as monster Hurricane Ida closes in on the Gulf Coast in Louisiana. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the state of emergency was declared for counties in coastal and western Alabama, including Baldwin, Bibb, Choctaw, Clarke, Colbert, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marengo, Marion, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston.

