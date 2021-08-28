Cancel
Halifax County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Halifax A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Halifax County through 500 PM EDT At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cody, or 7 miles northeast of Mt Airy. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Frequent Lightning. Very Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding of Water on Roadways. Minor Flooding in Low-Lying areas. Locations impacted include Cody and Leda. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Halifax, VA
Halifax County, VA
