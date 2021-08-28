Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegany The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northwestern Allegany County in western Maryland * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cumberland... Frostburg La Vale... Cresaptown Eckhart Mines... Mount Savage Ellerslie... Corriganville Midlothian This includes the following streams and drainages Staub Run, Georges Creek, Braddock Run, Evitts Creek, Wills Creek, North Branch Potomac River, Jennings Run, Warrior Run, Mudlick Run, North Branch Jennings Run and Winebrenner Run. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.