Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegany County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegany The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northwestern Allegany County in western Maryland * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cumberland... Frostburg La Vale... Cresaptown Eckhart Mines... Mount Savage Ellerslie... Corriganville Midlothian This includes the following streams and drainages Staub Run, Georges Creek, Braddock Run, Evitts Creek, Wills Creek, North Branch Potomac River, Jennings Run, Warrior Run, Mudlick Run, North Branch Jennings Run and Winebrenner Run. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellerslie, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Allegany County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Area#Western Maryland#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy