Sierra County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston.

Sierra County, NM
New Mexico State
