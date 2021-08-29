Very hot start to the week

Today: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low 73.

Monday : Partly Sunny. Hot and Humid. High 95.

Tuesday : Partly Sunny. Hot and Humid. High 92.

Wednesday : Partly Cloudy. Showers / Storms Possible. Watching Ida. High 86.

Thursday : Partly Cloudy. Showers / Storms Possible. Watching Ida. High 83.

The Bermuda high pressure system will strengthen and build westward over the Carolinas through Tuesday. This will bring more very hot temperatures to the Piedmont through Tuesday. High temperatures through the period. Temperatures will be in the lower and mid 90’s with the heat index around 100. Afternoon storm chances will be 20% or less, so it will be just hot and, for the most part dry.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as destructive and major hurricane late today or tonight. Sustained winds could reach 130 mph with higher gusts before landfall. A major storm surge or wall of water is expected to come ashore as the storm moves inland. This will flood much of the low-lying Delta region of Louisiana. Significant impacts to the city of New Orleans are possible. Once the hurricane moves inland, winds will begin to weaken. The storm is expected to slow down in its forward speed. This will prolong torrential rain over the Gulf Coast where 10 to 15 inches are possible. The remnant low will track through the Tennessee and Ohio Valley around the western periphery of the Bermuda high. An increase in tropical moisture will give the NC Piedmont and increase chance of scattered showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday, but little if any winds is expected in our area.

The normal high is 85, and the normal low is 66.

