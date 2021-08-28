The Torch @ The Black Cultural Festival

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present its 2021 Summer Festival on Saturdays and Sundays from August 28 – September 12, 2021, taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature three new classical dance commissions from Gemma Bond, Claire Davison, and Lauren Lovette with live music; a premiere screening in partnership with the Woodstock Film Festival of In Balanchine's Classroom; a free weekend of western swing music, art, and picnicking; and the inaugural outdoor end-of-summer dinner celebration, "Playing Field Dinner" with a Peruvian pachamanca, curated by Jeff Gordinier. https://kaatsbaan.org/
Comments / 0