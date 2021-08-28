19-year-old arrested on firearm charges at fatal stabbing scene in Dorchester

(Kali9/Getty Images)

BOSTON — A 19-year-old man was arrested on firearms charges at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Dorchester on Saturday morning, police said.

Jalil Hartgrove, 19, of Mattapan will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.

His arrest came as officers were responding to a fatal stabbing in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road at about 9:28 a.m. Saturday.

The officers were establishing a crime scene around the incident. As the officers attempted to move back a crowd which had started to form at the intersection, their attention was drawn to a male, later identified as Hartgrove.

Hartgrove was standing nearby with his right arm pinned against the side of his body while clutching the waistband area of his pants, police said.

The officers continued to watch Hartgrove as he began to walk away with his arm still pinned against his body.

When seeing one of the officers approaching to speak with him, Hartgrove turned around and began to walk in the opposite direction, police said. The officers were able to stop the suspect at which time they conducted a pat frisk, leading to the recovery of a holstered firearm from the waistband area of his pants.

Hartgrove “violently resisted” when officers tried to place him in custody, police said. He was eventually secured with assistance from additional units who were in the area.

Detectives later processed the firearm, a .32 caliber Colt Model 1903 ACP handgun loaded with one round of ammunition in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

