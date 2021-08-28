Chelsea player ratings: 10-man Blues frustrate Liverpool
It was the sweet silence of the Kop, which made Kai Havertz’s opening goal for Chelsea against Liverpool all the more enjoyable for the Blues faithful. The German stuck out his neck to meet a Reece James corner, and the ball looped over the desperate Alisson into the net. Silence gave way to chaos as the clock struck 45′. A Liverpool corner, poorly dealt with by Chelsea, led to a penalty for the Reds and a subsequent red card for James—the Englishman adjudged to have deliberately prevented a goal-scoring opportunity. Former Blue Mohamed Salah netted from the spot.theprideoflondon.com
