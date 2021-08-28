Chelsea player ratings: 10-man Blues frustrate Liverpool

Two words: Anthony . . . Taylor . . . and that’s putting it politely. I thought England’s premier, follically challenged referee was having one of his better games during the first half of the Liverpool game. Of course, that changed on the stroke of halftime when—for some reason—he chose to give Reece James a red card. I don’t have a problem with the penalty, you could argue all day about the rules around spot-kicks and how they are given, but a goal was prevented by James’ arm. However, the sending off should never have been, the deflection off the player’s thigh was enough for that red to have been yellow.