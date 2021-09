Mike Guzman rode Hurricane Ida out in East Houma. He said it wasn’t too bad when it was rolling in, just a little windy, but it quickly intensified. “It was terrible; it got pretty crazy,” he reminisced. “When you went outside, the rain was horizontal.” He said when he went outside to check on his property, a neighbors roof flew off, and sheets of tin were rolling down the street. His house had down trees. His shed, along with belongings, was strewn across his backyard, but he said he was lucky with his overall outcome. He did lose some tin, and some belongings are strewn across his backyard, but it’s nothing like his fellow neighbors.