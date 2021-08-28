‘We are sick of gun violence’: MPD Chief CJ Davis reacts after separate deadly shootings involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of the Memphis Police Department is pleading for change after two children were killed in separate shootings. Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot to death at a home along Timothy Drive in Whitehaven just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to a police report, the child’s father, identified as William Oliver, claims he was shooting at who he thought was an intruder.