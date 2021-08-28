Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Boys & Girls Club Passes $5 Million Campaign Goal, Community Invited To Special Reception

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxnard, Calif.— Major improvements will soon be taking place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme now that they have reached their $5 Million Comprehensive Campaign goal. The Believe in Our Next Generation Comprehensive Campaign began two years ago, when BGCOP set out to raise $5 Million to invest in their clubs and young members. With the help of the community and some very generous donors they surpassed their goal and were able to raise $5,079,684.

