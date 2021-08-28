Supreme Court blocks extension of eviction moratorium

The supreme court blocked the extension of the Biden administration’s COVID-related eviction moratorium on Thursday.

The moratorium is set to end in a few days and Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is working through the weekend to address how best to deliver relief to renters and homeowners.

Public advocates say the decision puts thousands of Hudson Valley residents and their families at risk of homelessness.

The Supreme Court’s decision blocks President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium, allowing landlords and property owners to begin the process of evicting those who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic.

Tom Gabriel heads the United Way of Westchester and Putnam County, and he says this will result in the thousands becoming homeless in Westchester.

"There's gonna be tens of thousands of additional homeless people in Westchester. Our county only housed about 5,000 homeless people in 2019 and it cost the county $38 million to do that,” says Gabriel.

Gabriel says there are additional concerns that the end of the federal eviction moratorium will lead to the increased suffering in low-income communities of color who are already dealing with food and housing insecurity.

Gabriel says the United Way is doing its part to help but he hopes the U.S. Congress will step in.

"We're gonna add five, 10, 20 thousand people onto the streets of Westchester when all government has to do is extend the moratorium, so nonprofit and government agencies have the time to help,” says Gabriel.

Agencies are still trying to help people, such as the United Way, which is offering an emergency rental assistance program.

You can apply by dialing 211 on your phone.