Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Containers found; Illinois man says he buried mom, sister

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7L2j_0bfvmBA900

Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago, an official said.

“They did find one container and they believe a corpse is inside, and they are digging up the second container,” said Ray Hanania, spokesman for the village of Lyons “Almost done.”

The next step would be to identify the remains, he said.

The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Officers found the home filled with debris and feces and no running water. Two brothers were living there.

The police chief said one brother disclosed that their mother, who was in her 70s, had died in 2015 after their sister pushed her down stairs. The man said the sister died in 2019 after an illness.

Chief Thomas Herion quoted a brother as saying the bodies were buried in the yard for financial reasons. The state has no record of the women’s deaths. Herion said that if remains were found, investigators would try to determine whether the deaths were from natural causes or from foul play. It is a felony in Illinois to conceal any death.

The brothers were staying at a hotel while police worked at the property.

“They don’t seem to like it, but it’s at least a safe place for them and we have social services for them,” Hanania said.

Comments / 3

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Hanania
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sister#Containers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Woman finds infant inside furniture dumped in Illinois alley

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a newborn boy is in good condition after being found Wednesday morning inside a drawer of an apparently discarded dresser in a Chicago alley. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says paramedics were called about 8 a.m. Wednesday by a person who found the newborn inside the dresser drawer.
Lyons, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Brothers who allegedly said they buried mother, sister, are taken into custody after containers possibly holding human remains are found in Lyons back yard

Investigators found containers possibly holding human remains in a Lyons yard Saturday, police said, after two brothers told police they had buried the bodies of their mother and sister in the back yard of their home. The brothers were taken into custody Saturday afternoon following the discovery, police said, and charges were pending. Investigators would work to verify the identities of any ...
Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

Dead person found on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO - A body was found on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning. The dead person was found on I-94 northbound near 59th Street at 2:18 a.m. Illinois State Police closed the Chicago Skyway ramp for about an hour while they investigated. The gender, age, name and other information...
Illinois StateWALA-TV FOX10

Illinois man stabbed landlord to death, police say

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville, Illinois man is accused of stabbing his landlord to death after an argument Friday. Arthur Parris, 48, is charged with first-degree murder. The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Walnut. Police tell News 4 that Parris and his landlord got into argument, which then turned physical before Parris stabbed him. Officers found the victim with stab wounds lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 Illinois brothers released as probe of 2 bodies continues

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Two brothers who told police they buried their mother and sister’s bodies in their suburban Chicago home’s backyard years ago after they died have been released from custody as authorities continue investigating two bodies found buried there last weekend. The brothers, ages 41 and 45, were...
Lyons, ILfox26houston.com

Son tells Lyons police he buried mom, sister in backyard

LYONS, Ill. - Police were serving a well-being check on a home in the 3900 block of Center Avenue in Lyons Thursday morning, when police say the man who lived inside told them he buried his mother and his sister in the backyard some years ago. As of Thursday night,...
Lyons, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Lyons Police Release Brothers Who Said Mom and Sister Were Buried in Yard; Autopsies on Remains Expected

The two brothers who told authorities their mother and sister were buried in a suburban Lyons backyard were released from police custody Monday, officials said. The men, age 45 and 41, were taken in for questioning Saturday, but were released Monday following a 48-hour hold, according to Ray Hanania, a communications consultation for the village of Lyons.
Illinois Stateourquadcities.com

Police: Illinois man killed half-brother after COVID-19 vaccine dispute

Authorities say a southern Illinois man allegedly shot his half-brother to death following an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-eight-year-old Larry D. Cavitt of Goreville, was charged Monday in Johnson County Court with murder and aggravated battery with use of a firearm. The charges stem from Saturday’s death of Cavitt’s...
Hawaii StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — If you’re going to present a fake COVID vaccination card, you might want to make sure it’s spelled right. A woman from the southwest suburbs is in a Honolulu jail after being caught with a counterfeit vaccine card. Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn arrived Monday, Aug. 23 after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine, authorities said. (Credit: CBS) State investigators arrested Mrozak, 24, when she went to the airport Saturday for her flight home. Investigators were able to identify Mrozak based on a distinctive tattoo on her hip, which authorities found on her...
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Northern Illinois coroner charged with stealing from dead people

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois coroner has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that include stealing more than $14,000 from dead people. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the indictment this week of Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz on multiple counts of official misconduct and theft of government funds.
Illinois StateKBUR

Burlington woman arrested in Illinois

Gulfport, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington woman. According to a news release, on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, at approximately 11:09 pm, a Henderson County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US34 east of Gulfport for a traffic violation. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy