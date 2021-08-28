Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Social media could be influencing people in the wrong way about vaccine

By Aiyana Willoughby
WZDX
WZDX
 6 days ago
As of Aug. 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says that 3,872,795 COVID-19 vaccines have been given out, but only 44 percent of people have completed the series.

Heath care professionals say the second dose gives you an extra layer of protection against the virus. The CDC says you should complete the series unless your doctor tells you otherwise.

A person must wait three weeks between the Pfizer-Biotech shot, and four weeks if they got Moderna.

Many people have chosen to skip the second shot, and a charge nurse at Huntsville Hospital says social media could be a factor in people not wanting to get the second dose.

"I think sometimes a lot of social media plays into this," Huntsville Hospital Charge Nurse, Andrea Cooper said. "You know, they may take the first shot and become scared to take the second one."

If you're concerned about adverse side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, consult your doctor for more details. To monitor the spread of COVID-19, and vaccine distribution in your community, use the Alabama Department of Public Health's dashboard .

