Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FBoy Island Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

By Bernadette Roe
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The reality dating shows just get more and more exciting. Sure, we have the classics, like "The Bachelor" franchise, but some are getting more creative. Just think of Netflix's "Sexy Beasts," where singles are camouflaged in prosthetics and animal costumes to urge prospective partners to find an attraction based on a real connection. Does it work? Well, it's certainly tough to get past people dressed as beavers looking for love. With a little less animal inspiration, "Love is Blind" follows a similar goal of allowing singles to connect through pods before they ever get to see each other.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Glaser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fboy#Hbo#Nice Guys#Tomatometer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6: New Details About That Animated Episode

Lucifer Season 6 drops on Sept. 10, and there is one bit of the season that fans can't wait to watch. As shown in the trailer, there is at least part of an episode that is totally animated. It looks like something out of a Looney Tunes short, except with Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in the starring roles. In a new interview with Collider, co-showrunner/executive producer Joe Henderson let loose another interesting tidbit about the animation. The episode in question was worked on by the animation team from HBO Max's Harley Quinn, led by supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.
MoviesDecider

‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ on Netflix: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is ready to redefine your ideas about horror with his forthcoming Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities (formerly titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight). Bringing together a stacked array of directors and high-profile actors, the eight-episode show is comprised of eight “equally sophisticated...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Welcomes 5 Recurring to Cast

Carson Rowland (Sweet Magnolias), Jordan Gonzalez (The L Word: Generation Q), Ben Cook (West Side Story), Elias Kacavas (Euphoria), and Benton Greene (Riverdale) are set for recurring roles in EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The five join a cast that includes Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup), Zaria (Two Distant Strangers), Malia Pyles (Baskets), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary), and Eric Johnson (The Knick)- with production on HBO Max's sequel spinoff underway.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Girls on the Bus' Series From Julie Plec, Greg Berlanti Moves to CW From Netflix

The series is an adaptation of Amy Chozick’s best-selling book “Chasing Hillary,” with Chozick set to co-write the series. Titled “The Girls on the Bus,” the series is inspired largely by the chapter of the same name from the book. It chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Per an individual with knowledge of the series, it will not focus on Hillary Clinton or the 2016 election.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Lucifer shares images for upcoming season six animated episode

Netflix has released some teaser pictures from Lucifer’s upcoming animated episode, and it looks like our favourite devil (Tom Ellis) is in for a wacky time. The upcoming episode, titled ‘Yabba Dabba Do Me’, is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 10, and will no doubt be an entertaining chapter for the popular Netflix TV series during its sixth and final season.
TV Seriesbostonnews.net

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Online Streaming For Free

Money Heist season 5 premieres on Friday, September 3, 2021. There are five new episodes of the Spanish Netflix original series on the way. Fans have been waiting since April 2020 for the new season of the hit Netflix original series, and now, that date is finally here!. After fans...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Gremlins Cartoon Series Secrets of the Mogwai Is Heading to Cartoon Network & HBO Max

While there are many Gremlin fans who are still hoping that the recent wave of '80s reboots and sequels will finally see the mischievous little monsters returning to cause more havoc on the big screen, for now there is the HBO Max animated prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai to look forward to. The new series, which is set in the 1920s and tells the story of how a Mogwai called Gizmo came to be acquainted with 10 year old Sam Wing, will also have a cross platform release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. As well as premiering on HBO Max, the series will also air on Cartoon Network.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

HBO Max Releases a New Synopsis For Aquaman: King of Atlantis

HBO Max Releases a New Synopsis For Aquaman: King of Atlantis. New Aquaman: King of Atlantis details have made their way to the surface world. HBO Max (via CBR) has released a new synopsis for its upcoming animated series featuring the aquatic superhero. King of Atlantis will consist of three...
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Gremlins animated series and Batman Christmas movie coming to HBO Max

Remember Gremlins? They’re back, in animated TV series form. The reptilian monsters are part of a new block of family-friendly programming from streaming service HBO Max. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes place some decades prior to the monster movies, in the 1920s. It’ll explore the relationship between the adorable Gizmo, and a young Sam Wing, who has Gizmo at the start of the first Gremlins. Izacc Wang and AJ LoCascio voice Sam and Gizmo, respectively, and Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, and MAtthew Rhys are among the actors that fill out the cast. Tze Chun, who’s worked on Gotham and Once Upon A Time, is producing and writing.
TV SeriesPosted by
Cars 108

11 Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

There's nothing worse than discovering a new show, binge-watching the whole thing, falling in love with it... and then finding out it's been canceled. Actually, scratch that. There is something worse: when said show ends on a cliffhanger. And unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, that's happened a lot over the years.
TV Seriesasapland.com

The OA Will No More On Netflix

Recently, Netflix Has Confirmed that The OA will not stream on their Platform. Thriller Series is Completed Two Seasons and Now, For third one, they are not approaching the Netflix. First and Second Series of The OA is Streamed on The Netflix. But for Third Season it will not climb...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Archer on Netflix?

Archer season 12 premiered on August 25, 2021, and many fans are eager to know if they can watch the gut-busting animated TV series on Netflix. H. Jon Benjamin has been known for several spectacular roles in his illustrious career, but none stand out quite like international super-spy Sterling Archer. The dim-witted, shallow, and vice-ridden caricature version of James Bond and the loveable misfits that surround his everyday life as a secret agent makes for some great TV, which is why the award-winning adult-oriented cartoon has easily become a must-watch affair from start to finish for fans all around the globe.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Creepshow season 3: Walking Dead cast, release date and trailer

Greg Nicotero never ceases to amaze with this talent for bringing us some gruesome content. Season 11 of The Walking Dead has only released two episodes, and already the walkers have been outstanding. Now we get a look at season 3 of his Shudder series Creepshow, and it looks to surpass seasons 1 and 2. We will also get to see some more Walking Dead cast in the third season of this series.
TV & VideosComicBook

Steve Urkel Christmas Movie Announced For Cartoon Network and HBO Max

Iconic Family Matters character Steve Urkel is returning to television in the form of a new, animated musical film. On Wednesday, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced a new family programming block, ACME Night, on Cartoon Network and revealed Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story as one of the projects given the green light.
TV & VideosCollider

‘Kate’ Review: Netflix Delivers Another Stylish and Hollow ‘Extraction’ Riff

Extraction was a big hit for Netflix last year, so perhaps it’s not so surprising that its algorithm demanded the need for another film where a white actor who had previously played a superhero travels to a foreign land to murder countless scores of native henchmen, but it’s okay because they’re also protecting a child from that country. Kate is the result, and it’s not so much that the film is bad, as much as its approach is discomforting. The gaijin-perspective (gaijin meaning “foreigner”) doesn’t so much interrogate its outsider status as much as it simply makes the title character an interloper who’s largely indifferent towards her setting beyond wanting a particular soft drink. Tokyo exists in Kate because it’s stylish and cool, and this film wants to be stylish and cool. Thanks to the excellent lead performance from Mary Elizabeth Winstead, it almost succeeds, but the film is so married to its predictable beats and outcomes that you can’t help but feel like it’s another product designed in the Netflix lab.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Hellbound Trailer Unleashes Demons in New Netflix Series from Train to Busan Director

Netflix is looking to continue its hot streak of Korean dramas with Hellbound, a new police procedural horror series from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. Hellbound tells a story of surviving under social chaos when a group of supernatural beings appear and condemn people to hell while a new religious group interprets them as the will of the divine. A new trailer has been released ahead of the show's screening at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, which commences from next week. You can check out the trailer below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy