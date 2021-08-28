Cancel
Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Buf_Davis 31 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:02. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Stevenson kick return to Buffalo 20; Allen 13 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-3. Buffalo 6, Green Bay 0. Second Quarter. Buf_Moss 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:24. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:23....

NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLYardbarker

Packers Sign Snapper To Challenge Bradley

Hunter Bradley hung onto his job as the Green Bay Packers’ long snapper but that doesn’t mean it’s a permanent gig. The Packers on Thursday signed Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. To make room, they released defensive tackle Willington Previlon. Bradley mostly went through camp unchallenged to retain the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trolls haters with instagram story featuring Matt LaFleur

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram showing him hugging Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur: “They said we wouldn’t get along.”. Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know his relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is A-okay. So he posted a photo to his Instagram story showing...

