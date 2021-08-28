Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

PHOTOS: Two New Artist Series Mickey Mouse Backpacks Available at Walt Disney World

By Charly Shelton
WDW News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new backpacks from the Artist Series have debuted at Walt Disney World. Bret Iwan — the official voice of Mickey Mouse — and Disney Artist Nanako Kanemitsu have each designed a collection of apparel and accessories honoring Mickey Mouse. We found the backpack from each of their collections at Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Iwan
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Disney Parks#Disney Springs#Legends Of Hollywood#Hollywood Studios#Gideon#Wdwnt#Wdw News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney’s Lincoln Animatronic Used to Smash His Chair and Throw Fits

Behind the Attraction is a new Disney+ series that features classic Disney attractions in 10 different parts. Each episode highlights a different Disney Parks attraction, including Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and most recently, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland and the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
TravelPosted by
Disability Scoop

Disney Making Changes To Disability Access At Theme Parks

Big changes are coming once again to Disney’s system for providing accommodations to people with disabilities at its theme parks. The company said this month that it is “making some enhancements” to what’s known as the Disability Access Service, or DAS, program. The move comes nearly eight years after a revamp of Disney’s access policies that prompted lawsuits from families of those with developmental disabilities.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
Food & DrinksComicBook

Disney Happy Meals Coming to McDonald's to Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal promotion featuring 50 toys to celebrate the kickoff to Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebration. Walt Disney World News Today was the first to report on the upcoming Happy Meal promotion, which will feature 50 figures from various Disney franchises and movies. Each figure will sit on a stand and will have a cardboard cutout shaped like a snowglobe. The Happy Meal promotion will run from September 14 to October 25 at participating McDonald's locations. McDonald's has not officially announced the promotion, but is expected to in the coming days.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Br’er Rabbit Bronze Statue Removed From Hub at the Magic Kingdom

While no official closure date for Splash Mountain has been announced for the Magic Kingdom, it seems one of its characters is already losing representation in the park. The bronze Br’er Rabbit statue has been removed from the park’s Hub, where a number of Disney characters have been immortalized. The...
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes More Statues From Magic Kingdom's Central Hub

Walt Disney World Resort has removed several more bronze statues from the central hub of Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the removal of a Br'er Rabbit statue that had previously been displayed in the central hub of Magic Kingdom. The statue was one of several bronze statues placed in the central hub back in the 1990s and included characters like Mickey, Minnie, Dumbo, and Goofy. As visitors entered the park today, it was discovered that the remainder of the character statues were removed from the central hub area, along with their respective platforms. A central stage was also recently erected in the area around the famous "Partners Statue" that stands in front of Cinderella's Castle.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Shoppingpiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Harveys Bags on Shop Disney

Disney and Harveys have a new collaboration now available on Shop Disney called ‘Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween.’. “Your spooky season outfit will be gourd-eous when you add this plush Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Crossbody Bag by Harveys. The zippered main compartment will hold your smallest essentials and the removable, adjustable crossbody strap keeps your pumpkin pal secure.
Visual Artkennythepirate.com

A Popular Galactic Duo Makes the New Fab 50 Collection!

Disney has been unveiling the new golden character sculptures for the upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration. Yesterday, Disney has announced the next characters!. Walt Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration is just a few short months away. There are so many exciting things to see during this special time, and Disney has shared another glimpse at one of the new golden statues coming to the Disney Parks!
NFLdisneydining.com

New Special “50 Years of Walt Disney World” to Air on ABC

36 more days to go Walt Disney World fans! It’s hard to believe we are finally almost to October 1, 2021, when Disney celebrates 50 years of magic making. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will be filling the Parks with new experiences like Magic Kingdom’s “Disney Enchantment“, EPCOT’s “Harmonious“, Disney’s Fab 50 special golden sculptures spread throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT, and much more! While we impatiently await the arrival of the big day, Disney has announced a new special – and no, this one is not the usual Christmas special you’re used to! Disney will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a debut on ABC of a special show called, “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World.” Check out the details below!
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney Announces Two New Mickey Mouse Holiday Movies

Disney has announced some Fall and Winter premiere dates for new content set to appear on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Among the exciting projects revealed were two original Mickey Mouse holiday movies that will debut this year — one for Halloween and one for the Christmas Holiday season. At...
Restaurantsdisneydining.com

Two Favorite Breakfast Locations Are Returning at Walt Disney World

It’s a good day to be a Disney food fan! We previously shared the news that two Walt Disney World all-you-care-to-enjoy buffets are returning including Magic Kingdom Park’s The Crystal Palace and EPCOT’s Biergarten Restaurant. That news fell on the heels of the reopening of Boma Flavors of Africa which took place today, August 20, as the first buffet to reopen since the pandemic at Walt Disney World. Disney is now sharing exciting news about the most important meal of the day – BREAKFAST! Two Disney breakfast locations are returning to help us get the day going with a delicious meal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy