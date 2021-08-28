PHOTOS: Two New Artist Series Mickey Mouse Backpacks Available at Walt Disney World
Two new backpacks from the Artist Series have debuted at Walt Disney World. Bret Iwan — the official voice of Mickey Mouse — and Disney Artist Nanako Kanemitsu have each designed a collection of apparel and accessories honoring Mickey Mouse. We found the backpack from each of their collections at Legends of Hollywood in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
